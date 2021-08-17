NBA Rumors: Latest on Marcus Smart Contract, Pascal Siakam Trade, LiAngelo Ball

0 of 3

Elise Amendola/Associated Press

Marcus Smart is staying in Boston following a max contract extension that keeps the fan favorite with the Celtics for the foreseeable future.

The guard's signing was the latest blockbuster deal in an offseason full of them, and while it looked like Toronto's Pascal Siakam may be the next star player to make waves, it appears as though he will return to a Raptors franchise with whom he won the 2019 NBA Championship.

Smart and Siakam may be staying put but what about LiAngelo Ball, who has commanded attention for his play in this year's NBA Summer League?

Might the brother of Lonzo and LaMelo stick with the Hornets based on his performance in Las Vegas or will he have to continue his development elsewhere?

Dive deeper into each of these situations with this collection of NBA rumors.