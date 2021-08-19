Buying or Selling Biggest Gambles from 2021 NBA Offseason

1 of 5

Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images

Critics need only three words to sum up the 2021 offseason in New York: Knicks gonna Knick.

There may be some truth in that, even if the Knicks front office has spent the past year-plus scrubbing much of the lingering stench from the franchise. New York spent a ton of money this summer, and it's possible that not a single expenditure will be remembered as a bargain.

The Knicks gave Evan Fournier a four-year, $78 million deal, Derrick Rose got $43 million for three seasons, Alec Burks netted $30 million over three years and Nerlens Noel scored a three-year, $27.7 pact. None of those are great values, even though each is relatively protected by a team option on the final year.

Julius Randle's four-year, $117.1 million extension is fine if he's booking annual trips to the All-Star Game, but last year was his first appearance in seven seasons. Maybe Kemba Walker's two-year, $17.9 million deal proves to be a steal, but only if the 31-year-old conquers a year-plus fight with his balky left knee.

What does all of this add up to? Not a championship contender, and maybe not even a club capable of advancing past the second round. And yet, this might be just what the 'Bockers needed.

No superstars shook loose and set their eyes on the Empire State this offseason, but this series of moves will help keep the franchise relevant for the next time a disgruntled star seeks out greener pastures. Poke fun at the Knicks for buying into a team that lost in the first round, but that playoff trip mattered. LeBron James took notice, and other stars likely did as well.

If this organization stays in the news for reasons that can't be described by #LOLKnicks, that's a good thing for the present and maybe a great sign for the future.

Verdict: Buy