Jets' Projected Winners of Key Position Battles

0 of 3

Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

First-year head coach Robert Saleh led the New York Jets into game action for the first time Saturday night. And he and his team emerged victorious from the game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium.

It may have only been a 12-7 preseason victory, but there were still events that occurred on the field that could influence the Jets' decision-making. There are some key position battles taking place in New York's training camp, and its three preseason contests could help determine the winners of starting jobs and roster spots.

The Jets have two more preseason games on the schedule (Saturday at Green Bay and Aug. 27 vs. Philadelphia). By the time they are opening the regular season on Sept. 12 with a road matchup against the Carolina Panthers, their 53-man roster and depth chart will be set.

Here's a look at how several key battles are going for New York, along with a projected winner for each.