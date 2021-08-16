Madden 22: Review of Elite Player Ratings, Achievements and More

Tony Avelar/Associated Press

The release of Madden NFL 22 is imminent. And for some who preordered the game this year, it's nearly time to power up your console and hop onto the virtual gridiron.

While the official release of Madden 22 isn't until Friday, those who preordered either the MVP Edition or Dynasty Edition get access three days early. That means if you stay up late Monday night, you can start playing once it's released at midnight ET. Some already got a taste of this year's game with the 10-hour EA Play trial, but this time, there won't be any time restrictions.

Because there are plenty of people who have already gotten to play the game, we know quite a bit about what this year's Madden will look like. And that includes some information that people always want to find out: ratings and achievements/trophies.

Here's a look at the top player ratings and the achievements/trophies available for Madden 22.

Elite Player Ratings (95 and Above)

Los Angeles Rams DE Aaron Donald: 99

Green Bay Packers WR Davante Adams: 99

Los Angeles Rams CB Jalen Ramsey: 99

Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes II: 99

Kansas City Chiefs TE Travis Kelce: 99

Arizona Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins: 98

Cleveland Browns DE Myles Garrett: 98

Kansas City Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill: 98

Dallas Cowboys RG Zack Martin: 98

Carolina Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey: 97

Buffalo Bills WR Stefon Diggs: 97

Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Tom Brady: 97

Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers: 96

Green Bay Packers LT David Bakhtiari: 96

Tennessee Titans RB Derrick Henry: 96

San Francisco 49ers TE George Kittle: 96

Chicago Bears LOLB Khalil Mack: 96

Cleveland Browns RB Nick Chubb: 96

Minnesota Vikings RB Dalvin Cook: 95

Green Bay Packers CB Jaire Alexander: 95

Tennessee Titans WR Julio Jones: 95

Indianapolis Colts LG Quenton Nelson: 95

New Orleans Saints LT Terron Armstead: 95

Kansas City Chiefs SS Tyrann Mathieu: 95

For complete player ratings, check out the EA Sports site

It shouldn't come as a surprise that the list of top players in Madden 22 is filled with players from the Chiefs and Packers. These are two strong teams with a ton of star power, and they're going to be among the best teams to play with this year.

Kansas City has four players rated 95 or higher and three are 98 or higher. Mahomes and Kelce are part of the exclusive 99 Club, making them the best quarterback and tight end in the game. Plus, Hill's 98 rating ties him with Hopkins as the second-best wide receiver in Madden 22.

Mathieu may be rated a bit lower than three of his Chiefs teammates, but he's still the highest-rated safety. So Kansas City is filled with playmakers on both sides of the ball.

While there were questions regarding whether Rodgers would return to Green Bay this season, there was no doubt he was going to have a high Madden rating after he won NFL MVP in 2020. His 96 rating puts him behind only Mahomes and Brady (97) among quarterbacks.

With Adams in the 99 club, he and Rodgers again make the Packers offense a fun unit to use in the game.

The Rams only have two players rated at a 95 or higher, but they're both part of the 99 club, as Donald and Ramsey are the best two defensive players in the game.

There aren't really any huge surprises on this list. All of these players are talented and deserving of being among the best in Madden 22. But one interesting note is that Chubb (96) has a higher rating than Cook (95), even though Cook outperformed Chubb last season.

However, both Chubb and Cook are talented running backs, and these ratings aren't permanent. They'll fluctuate throughout the year, and things will change as on-field performance in real life will impact the game.

Achievements/Trophies

Although EA Sports hasn't announced the list of achievements (Xbox consoles) or trophies (PlayStation consoles) for Madden 22, the EA Play trial revealed them.

It's not going to be too hard to get 100 percent completion in Madden 22, as there are actually only 19 achievements/trophies in the game for Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5, and 16 for Xbox One and PlayStation 4, according to Gavin Burtt of Attack of the Fanboy. Burtt even notes that these may be the easiest to complete since Madden 06.

Most of the achievements/trophies are the standard ones you've seen in past editions of Madden. That includes quite a few that have to do with franchise mode, such as relocating a team, conducting a fantasy draft and participating in the Pro Bowl.

It shouldn't take long to knock these out and either add to your Xbox gamer score or collect a platinum trophy on PlayStation.