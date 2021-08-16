Latest WWE SummerSlam 2021 Match Card and Predictions Ahead of Go-Home Raw

0 of 8

Credit: WWE.com

Just five days from WWE SummerSlam this Saturday night in Las Vegas, WWE will hit the USA Network airwaves for the first of two opportunities to drum up interest and excitement for one of its biggest, most significant pay-per-view events of the year.

With blockbuster matches like John Cena vs. Roman Reigns for the Univeral Championship and Bobby Lashley vs. Goldberg for the WWE title, it remains to be seen what angles and vignettes the company puts together to take advantage of said opportunities.

Ahead of the go-home episodes of Raw and SmackDown, dive deeper into the advertised matches with these previews and predictions for each encounter.