Ranking the Best Offseason NHL Trades Since 2000

Who doesn't like trades?

One team going all-in for the present while another looks to the future. Standout players being sent off for a change of scenery after wearing out welcomes. Or two general managers simply stirring things up.

Doesn't matter why they happen. We're just happy they do.

And lest anyone think the time between the Stanley Cup parade laps and the opening of training camps is a dull, hockey-less glut, remember that many significant moves do occur during the so-called offseason.

Here in 2021, we're looking at you, Jack Eichel.

Anyway, firmly aware of that transactional reality, the B/R hockey writing types set off on a summertime research project to review and ultimately rank the best offseason trades made since 2000.

Of course, "best" is an ambiguous term. A best deal for one team could be recalled as a nightmarish event for another. So we tried to find trades that provided at least some benefit both ways. Or, in some cases, we went with the ones that were so successful in one direction it's impossible to deny them a placing.

