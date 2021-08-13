X

    Magic's Jalen Suggs Out for Rest of Summer League with Sprained Thumb Injury

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistAugust 13, 2021
    Alerted 2h ago in the B/R App

    Gonzaga guard Jalen Suggs (1) walks on the court at the end of the championship game against Baylor in the men's Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Monday, April 5, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
    Michael Conroy/Associated Press

    Orlando Magic rookie Jalen Suggs' summer league season has come to an end. 

    The team announced Suggs has been diagnosed with a sprained thumb and will be held out of the remaining summer league games as a precaution. 

    The injury occurred in the second quarter of Orlando's game against the Boston Celtics on Thursday when he fell to the ground. 

    Suggs was selected with the No. 5 overall pick in the 2021 NBA draft by the Magic. The 20-year-old is coming to Orlando after a fantastic freshman season at Gonzaga. He led the Bulldogs to a 31-1 record in 2020-21, a trip to the national title game and was a consensus second-team All-American selection. 

    The Magic drafted Suggs with the hope that he can become a dynamic playmaking guard that the franchise really hasn't had since Tracy McGrady. 

    An absence by Suggs during the regular season would cause all sorts of problems for new head coach Jamahl Mosley. The front office's decision to go all-in on a rebuild last year by trading Nikola Vucevic and Evan Fournier left the Magic roster without a lot of proven depth. 

    Orlando does have intriguing young talent around Suggs, including Jonathan Isaac, Markelle Fultz and Wendell Carter Jr. None of those players has proven they can be a major contributor in the NBA yet, but their continued development will determine how long it takes the franchise to become a playoff contender again. 

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    Fortunately for the Magic and Suggs, the injury occurred early enough in the offseason that it shouldn't impact his ability to be ready for training camp and the start of the regular season in October. 

    slash iconYour sports. Delivered.

    Enjoy our content? Join our newsletter to get the latest in sports news delivered straight to your inbox!