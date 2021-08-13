Magic's Jalen Suggs Out for Rest of Summer League with Sprained Thumb Injury

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

Orlando Magic rookie Jalen Suggs' summer league season has come to an end.

The team announced Suggs has been diagnosed with a sprained thumb and will be held out of the remaining summer league games as a precaution.

The injury occurred in the second quarter of Orlando's game against the Boston Celtics on Thursday when he fell to the ground.

Suggs was selected with the No. 5 overall pick in the 2021 NBA draft by the Magic. The 20-year-old is coming to Orlando after a fantastic freshman season at Gonzaga. He led the Bulldogs to a 31-1 record in 2020-21, a trip to the national title game and was a consensus second-team All-American selection.

The Magic drafted Suggs with the hope that he can become a dynamic playmaking guard that the franchise really hasn't had since Tracy McGrady.

An absence by Suggs during the regular season would cause all sorts of problems for new head coach Jamahl Mosley. The front office's decision to go all-in on a rebuild last year by trading Nikola Vucevic and Evan Fournier left the Magic roster without a lot of proven depth.

Orlando does have intriguing young talent around Suggs, including Jonathan Isaac, Markelle Fultz and Wendell Carter Jr. None of those players has proven they can be a major contributor in the NBA yet, but their continued development will determine how long it takes the franchise to become a playoff contender again.

Fortunately for the Magic and Suggs, the injury occurred early enough in the offseason that it shouldn't impact his ability to be ready for training camp and the start of the regular season in October.