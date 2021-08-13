Dodgers' Mookie Betts' Injury Diagnosed as Bone Spur in Hip; Surgery Not Planned

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

Los Angeles Dodgers superstar outfielder Mookie Betts' hip injury has been diagnosed as a bone spur.

Manager Dave Roberts told reporters on Friday that surgery is not being considered at this point, and they are still taking a day-to-day approach with Betts.

The Dodgers placed Betts on the 10-day injured list Wednesday. He was a late scratch from Tuesday's lineup against the Philadelphia Phillies because of lingering hip problems.

The 28-year-old has endured an injury-plagued 2021 season. Betts missed time during the early stages of the campaign because of back, wrist and shoulder injuries, and he's landed on the injured list twice since the All-Star break amid lingering hip problems.

The five-time All-Star has remained productive when healthy, compiling an .899 OPS with 17 home runs through 87 appearances this year.

While the Dodgers have tested out a variety of different lineups in order to keep their best hitters on the field as others rest, including Betts at second base, things are more straightforward when he's out, as Chris Taylor, Cody Bellinger and AJ Pollock are in the outfield and Trea Turner at second.

Los Angeles' talent level is clearly enough to keep the club on pace for the postseason, but if Betts isn't at full strength come playoff time, the Dodgers' chances of a repeat will take a hit.