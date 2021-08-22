WWE NXT TakeOver 36 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights

WWE NXT TakeOver 36 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and HighlightsAugust 22, 2021
Following up on a massive WWE SummerSlam, NXT TakeOver 36 had a major hill to climb to steal the weekend. The card for the night had the chance to truly pull that off.
Karrion Kross has never been pinned or submitted in NXT, holding the NXT Championship with an iron grip. However, he was facing a motivated Samoa Joe returning to action after over a year. This was certain to be a clash of titans.
Adam Cole and Kyle O'Reilly have demanded a chance to end their brutal rivalry, so the stage was set for an Undisputed Finale. This 2-out-of-3 Falls stipulation match was certain to be the most physical of the entire night.
Raquel Gonzalez and Dakota Kai were long-time friends, two women that trusted each other implicitly. The Captain of Team Kick broke that trust with a kaoi kick that gave her one chance to take her friend's NXT Women's Championship.
WALTER is one of the most dominant champions of the modern era. Going into the night, he had held the NXT UK Championship 869 days. While many have tried to dethrone The Ring General, Ilja Dragunov is the only one that feels like he has a real chance, coming in motivated and resilient.
The Million Dollar Championship has sat between LA Knight and Cameron Grimes for months, causing The Technical Savage's descent into embarrassment. Ted DiBiase was willing to embarrass himself to give Grimes one more chance. The Million Dollar Man would be Knight's butler if Grimes lost again.
This show had a stacked card, carrying the legacy of NXT that could very well chance after this show. It was up to every wrestler in attendance to prove they deserved the spotlight.
Pre-Show: Ridge Holland vs. Trey Baxter
Trey Baxter tried to knock Ridge Holland off his feet early, but he was unsuccessful. The former rugby player caught Baxter running and slammed him to the mat with a spin-out fireman's carry side slam for the win.
Afterward, he called out Timothy Thatcher, promising to do the same to him on Tuesday.
Result
Holland def. Baxter by pinfall.
Grade
C
Analysis
This is fairly nondescript. Holland got to show off his strength, dominating the action. This is exactly the way he should be booked until he faces a challenger that can match him, which will happen when he fight Thatcher.
Baxter is more talented than he has allowed to show. For his future, it would be best for him to not be placed in positions like this. He can go with anyone even a monster like Holland, but it was certainly not the time for a new star to challenge the former rugby star.
Million Dollar Championship: LA Knight (c) vs. Cameron Grimes (w/ Ted DiBiase)
Cameron Grimes threw away his butler attire before the match. Showing off new attire, The Technical Savage came out on fire. He struck hot, even using Ted DiBiase to give him moment to blast the WWE million dollar champion with a dropkick.
While Knight answered back again and again, for the first time in this rivalry, he looked like the underdog. He had to fight the power and speed of Grimes at every turn. Knight finally gained a serious edge after tripping Grimes, sending him face first into the bottom rope.
He landed a diving facebuster into the Gravy Train for a nearfall. Knight ran into a standing Spanish Fly for a nearfall. The WWE million dollar champion again responded with a superplex that nearly got three.
Grimes locked in the Million Dollar Dream, holding on for several minutes, before crashing into the steel post. DiBiase used the Million Dollar Championship to distract the referee, hitting Knight and choking him out with the Million Dollar Dream. This set up Grimes to hit the Cave-In to win.
Result
Grimes def. Knight by pinfall to win the WWE Million Dollar Championship.
Grade
A-
Analysis
Easily the best match of the series, Grimes and Knight found their rhythm this time around. The story was excellent, and the crowd was completely invested. Beyond a few awkward moments, this was about as good as this gets.
The right man won, even though this win was rushed. Grimes was barely a butler long enough for the second match's stipulation to matter. This should be the end of this rivalry given the two do not have much more story to tell.
It was a fun story. It was great to see DiBiase back at it near a WWE ring. This all worked very well, and it should be interesting to see what NXT does with the Million Dollar Championship going forward.
NXT Women's Championship: Raquel Gonzalez (c) vs. Dakota Kai
After slapping Raquel Gonzalez to start, Dakota Kai went for the kaoi kick early and nearly got her head taken off with a lariat. She had to duck and weave the offense of Gonzalez at every turn, suffering any time she got caught by the NXT women's champion.
Sending the women's champion's arm into the ropes, Kai set her up for a kaio kick, but Gonzalez was sent clear to the outside. By the time The Captain of Team Kick got her back in the ring, she could only cover for two.
Kai continued the onslaught with a double-knee facebreaker in the ropes, but the champion hit her second win before the challenger could capitalize. She threw around Kai and hit a Vader bomb for two. Kai barely countered the one-arm powerbomb but went down to a standard powerbomb for a nearfall.
Gonzalez threw Kai hard onto the top rope sending her outside, but the champion was unable to capitalize. The Captain of Team Kick hit a superkick into a rolling backbreaker for two.
The two women fought to the top where Kai tripped her and set up the kaio kick. However, Gonzalez caught her running and hit a second-rope single-arm powerbomb for the win.
Afterward, Kay Lee Ray arrived to stare down the NXT women's champion, calling her shot for a future title opportunity.
Result
Gonzalez def. Kai by pinfall to retain the NXT Women's Championship.
Grade
A
Analysis
The one knock on Gonzalez as champion was that she had not had matches at the same level as her predecessors. This was absolutely at the level of Io Shirai and Rhea Ripley before her. She and Kai brought everything to make clear how important this grudge match was.
The back-and-forth action sold that either woman could win. In the end, NXT further established Gonzalez among the greats in NXT's women's division. She needed a big opponent to challenge her after this.
Ray is the perfect next woman to step up. She dominated NXT UK and helped elevate that women's division to a new level. While NXT UK will miss her, NXT can make use of one of the best women signed by the company.