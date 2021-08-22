WWE NXT TakeOver 36 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights

0 of 3

Credit: WWE.com

Following up on a massive WWE SummerSlam, NXT TakeOver 36 had a major hill to climb to steal the weekend. The card for the night had the chance to truly pull that off.

Karrion Kross has never been pinned or submitted in NXT, holding the NXT Championship with an iron grip. However, he was facing a motivated Samoa Joe returning to action after over a year. This was certain to be a clash of titans.

Adam Cole and Kyle O'Reilly have demanded a chance to end their brutal rivalry, so the stage was set for an Undisputed Finale. This 2-out-of-3 Falls stipulation match was certain to be the most physical of the entire night.

Raquel Gonzalez and Dakota Kai were long-time friends, two women that trusted each other implicitly. The Captain of Team Kick broke that trust with a kaoi kick that gave her one chance to take her friend's NXT Women's Championship.

WALTER is one of the most dominant champions of the modern era. Going into the night, he had held the NXT UK Championship 869 days. While many have tried to dethrone The Ring General, Ilja Dragunov is the only one that feels like he has a real chance, coming in motivated and resilient.

The Million Dollar Championship has sat between LA Knight and Cameron Grimes for months, causing The Technical Savage's descent into embarrassment. Ted DiBiase was willing to embarrass himself to give Grimes one more chance. The Million Dollar Man would be Knight's butler if Grimes lost again.

This show had a stacked card, carrying the legacy of NXT that could very well chance after this show. It was up to every wrestler in attendance to prove they deserved the spotlight.