Impact Wrestling Results: Winners, Grades and Reaction from August 12
A new No. 1 contender was crowned in a massive battle royal in the main event of this week's Impact Wrestling as Brian Myers outlasted 19 other competitors to earn a championship opportunity at either Kenny Omega or Christian Cage.
That monumental upset headlined a show that also saw Jay White and Chris Bey send a message loudly and clearly to FinJuice, Kiera Hogan's final appearance (for now) and the return of a former Knockouts champion.
Tenille Dashwood (with Kaleb) vs. Taylor Wilde
The months-long rivalry between Taylor Wilde and Tenille Dashwood came to a head Thursday night as the Knockouts championship contenders battled in singles competition, the latter accompanied to ringside by social media manager Kaleb (with a K).
Wilde left Dashwood reeling early and often but repeated interference by Kaleb allowed Dashwood to deliver a draping DDT through the ropes for a near-fall. She controlled the match from there, grounding her opponent for several moments before the fiery babyface fought her way back into the match.
Kaleb tried to use hairspray on Wilde, causing a distraction for both the competitor and the official. From out of nowhere, Madison Rayne returned and sent the babyface into the turnbuckle. Dashwood delivered the Spotlight kick for the pinfall victory.
Result
Dashwood defeated Wilde
Grade
C+
Analysis
We don't often get to see a lengthy women's match kick off the show like this one so it was a nice change of pace.
Dashwood was really good, reminding fans that there is a skilled worker behind the self-absorbed facade. She was, after all, one of the revolutionaries in WWE's women's movement. Wilde, conversely, was her typically solid self and really has not lost much at all, despite another lengthy layoff.
What worked best about this segment was the angle at the end, with the return of Rayne as Dashwood's tag team partner. The company had teased the idea of Tenille finding a partner for months, to no avail. Now, she has someone she can team with to chase the Knockouts tag titles.
Josh Alexander vs. Daivari
X-Division champion Josh Alexander entered the Impact Zone to chants of "Walking Weapon" as he prepared for a non-title match against Daivari. Jake Something, the top contender to Alexander's title, watched from a distance as the competitors waged war.
Daivari proved his ability, reminding fans why he is a former X-Division champion himself as he systematically worked over the Walking Weapon. Alexander seized an opening, though, and uncorked a trio of German suplexes. From there, he added the C-4 spike piledriver for the win.
After the match, Something interrupted the victor's celebration and engaged him in a staredown.
Result
Alexander defeated Daivari
Grade
C+
Analysis
For a match that was supposed to be a showcase for Alexander, Daivari got a ton of offense in. That's not a bad thing by any means, if only because it strengthens the division. Still, it was somewhat surprising to see him dominate the match before Alexander threw him around and scored the pin.
The showdown between Alexander and Something are destined to have a physical, hard-hitting match that only serves to further elevate an evolving division. A meaner, nastier edge out of Something would do wonders for him and, potentially, get him to the level that reflects his talents.
Kiera Hogan Calls Out Tasha Steelz...But Gets Someone Much Worse
Kiera Hogan hit the ring after last week's betrayal at the hands of Fire N Flava partner Tasha Steelz and wasted little time calling her out.
Instead, Su Yung appeared and sent the face-painted Kimber Lee to the ring to attack her. She did, downing Hogan with the mandible claw before dragging her, kicking and screaming, to the locker room.
A pre-taped promo from Kenny Omega and Don Callis promised that the legacy of Impact Wrestling will remain around the Belt Collector's waist following Friday's Rampage.
Grade
B
Analysis
As the potential write-off of Hogan from Impact Wrestling, this worked. She has a long, established history with Yung so there was that element, but it also helped establish Lee's new, darker persona. It will only be a matter of time before Yung and Lee are challenging for tag titles, presumably against Havok and Rosemary.
The Omega and Callis promo was great stuff from an arrogant champion whose hubris will ultimately cost him. Perhaps as soon as Friday's Rampage against Christian Cage.
FinJuice vs. Jay White and Chris Bey
The rivalry between David Finlay and "Switchblade" Jay White wrote its latest chapter Thursday on AXS TV as Finlay and Juice Robinson battled White and Chris Bey in a blockbuster tag team match.
The babyfaces unloaded a flurry early but the heels turned the tide in their favor by isolating Robinson and cutting him off from his partner.
Robinson eventually created separation and made the tag to Finlay, who exploded into the ring and teed off on White, the rivalry taking center stage in the contest. Bey entered the match for his team and quickly found himself on the receiving end of tandem offense by FinJuice.
Finlay took White over the top rope, then joined Robinson for a Doomsday Device on Bey. White made the save with a steel chair, then sent it sailing into the face of Finlay. He added a Blade Runner on the chair before gleefully taunting his unconscious rival with the NEVER Openweight Championship.
Result
FinJuice defeated White and Bey via disqualification
Grade
B+
Analysis
White and Finlay are going to tear the house down at New Japan Pro-Wrestling's Resurgence next week. The intensity that they have approached their in-ring interactions with should translate to a tough, physical, hard-hitting match with NJPW gold on the line.
As for the match this week? It was a fun, energetic tag team match that fans should probably hope we get to see again soon. FinJuice is such a great babyface team and White and Bey showed solid chemistry for what was only their second time competing together.
Give us a rematch, with a definitive finish, please.
Matt Cardona vs. John Skyler
Backstage, Gia Miller interviewed Melina Perez, only for Knockouts champion Deonna Purrazzo to interrupt. The Virtuosa aired a video of her training with Invicta Fighting Championships competitor Alesha Zappitella. Melina responded by announcing she will be in action next week.
A pre-taped promo from Christian Cage, with interviewer Alex Marvez, aired. Cage ran down his history with Impact Wrestling and what it gave him. He vowed to bring the title back to the company after Rampage.
Matt Cardona arrived in the Impact Zone for a match with John Skyler.
Cardona dominated early but Skyler fought back and, following interference from Rohit Raju and Shera, scored a huge upset off a schoolboy rollup.
Result
Skylar defeated Cardona
Grade
C
Analysis
Skyler is a respected indie worker who has appeared for both WWE and AEW over the course of his carer. A win over Cardona may not mean much for the former Zack Ryder but it is a huge televised feather in the cap of Skyler, who is talented enough to have a lot more of them if someone would take a chance on him.
The finish sets up a feud between Cardona and Raju, which could make for some entertaining television if nothing else.
No. 1 Contender's Battle Royal
Participants: Eddie Edwards, Brain Myers, Sam Beale, Sami Callihan, Moose, Ace Austin, Madman Fulton, Fallah Bahh, Chris Sabin, No Way, W. Morrissey, Rhino, Deaner, Rich Swann, Willie Mack, Suicide, Johnny Swinger, Hernandez, Petey Williams
The top contender to Kenny Omega (or Christian Cage) and the AEW world title was decided in the main event of this week’s show as 20 competitors waged war in a massive battle royal.
The field, recognizing the threat W. Morrissey posed to them, teamed up to eliminate the big man. Violent By Design’s Deaner and Rhino paired off with Swann and Mack, leading to the elimination of all four of those competitors.
Moose dumped Edwards late, then booted Callihan off the apron. As the former NFL star appeared to be rolling, familiar foe Sabin applied a sleeper. With neither man balanced, Brian Myers emerged from out of nowhere to eliminate both and score the unexpected victory.
Result
Myers won
Grade
B+
Analysis
This was actually a fun battle royal, something that cannot always be said about that particular match type.
The stories within, the feuds featured and the spots that culminated with Myers’ surprise victory helped elevate this beyond the audience’s wildest imagination.
Myers winning was a great touch. He has been a bright spot for the company since his arrival and is someone fresh and new outside of the normal crop of characters. While no one really believes he can capture the Impact world title from either Omega or Christian, it serves as a reward for his willingness and ability to reinvent himself and help bring Sam Beale to his level as the company looks to the future.
Do not be surprised if the interactions in this match have a long-reaching effect on Impact Wrestling for the foreseeable future.