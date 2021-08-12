Impact Wrestling Results: Winners, Grades and Reaction from August 12

1 of 6

Credit: Impact Wrestling

The months-long rivalry between Taylor Wilde and Tenille Dashwood came to a head Thursday night as the Knockouts championship contenders battled in singles competition, the latter accompanied to ringside by social media manager Kaleb (with a K).

Wilde left Dashwood reeling early and often but repeated interference by Kaleb allowed Dashwood to deliver a draping DDT through the ropes for a near-fall. She controlled the match from there, grounding her opponent for several moments before the fiery babyface fought her way back into the match.

Kaleb tried to use hairspray on Wilde, causing a distraction for both the competitor and the official. From out of nowhere, Madison Rayne returned and sent the babyface into the turnbuckle. Dashwood delivered the Spotlight kick for the pinfall victory.

Result

Dashwood defeated Wilde

Grade

C+

Analysis

We don't often get to see a lengthy women's match kick off the show like this one so it was a nice change of pace.

Dashwood was really good, reminding fans that there is a skilled worker behind the self-absorbed facade. She was, after all, one of the revolutionaries in WWE's women's movement. Wilde, conversely, was her typically solid self and really has not lost much at all, despite another lengthy layoff.

What worked best about this segment was the angle at the end, with the return of Rayne as Dashwood's tag team partner. The company had teased the idea of Tenille finding a partner for months, to no avail. Now, she has someone she can team with to chase the Knockouts tag titles.