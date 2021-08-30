Mike Trout Being Shut Down for Season with Injury Is a 'Possibility,' per Maddon

Ashley Landis/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Angels are reconsidering whether to shut Mike Trout down for the remainder of the 2021 MLB season.

Manager Joe Maddon said the star center fielder is approaching a point at which the team will have to make a decision, per MLB.com's Rhett Bollinger:

"He had another good day working out and we were optimistic but he came back sore. So we keep going back to that. It's a possibility [he'll get shut down]. And probably getting closer to having to say something like that. But he still wants to continue the fight and we're going to honor his wishes. However Mike sees this, we're going to go that way."

Earlier this month, general manager Perry Minasian ruled out the idea of ending Trout's season early.

A Grade 2 right calf strain has cost Trout most of this year, initially sidelining him May 17. This is already his worst injury.

Injuries have pestered Trout recently. He had missed at least 20 games in three of the four seasons entering 2021. It's the only thing that has slowed him down since he entered the league.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The 30-year-old has put together an incredible career, winning three American League MVP Awards and finishing in the top five of voting in nine straight years. Even with this year's injury, he was selected to the All-Star Game for the ninth time.

Through 36 games, Trout has a .333 batting average with a .466 on-base percentage and eight home runs.

His presence alone wouldn't have put the Angels in playoff contention, but his injury has undoubtedly played a role in their fourth-place position in the American League West.