Warriors' Updated Rotation After Early Free-Agent Contracts

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

While Klay Thompson is working toward an on-court reunion with Stephen Curry, the Golden State Warriors' front office was supposed to supply the splashes this offseason.

Between the club's win-now intentions and small army of future assets, they looked as likely as anyone in the NBA to broker a blockbuster. It's been a series of small waves instead.

Maybe the massive move is still coming—perhaps hinging on the availability of Bradley Beal—or perhaps they'll enter the 2021-22 season balancing two timelines with a roster split between established veterans and up-and-comers.

Assuming it's the latter (for now, at least), let's work the offseason additions into an updated depth chart.