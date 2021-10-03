Buccaneers' Tom Brady Breaks Drew Brees' NFL Record for Career Passing Yards

Steven Senne/Associated Press

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady added another line to his future Pro Football Hall of Fame resume after he broke former New Orleans Saints signal-caller Drew Brees' career passing yards mark on Sunday at the New England Patriots.

Brady earned the honor after a 28-yard completion to wide receiver Mike Evans in the first quarter of a scoreless game.

The 44-year-old entered the regular season with 79,204 career passing yards, just 1,154 behind Brees' 80,358. He entered Sunday needing 68 yards for the record.

He got it done at his old Gillette Stadium stomping grounds. Brees, who now works for NBC as an analyst for Sunday Night Football, was on hand to watch in person.

Brees later congratulated Brady in an Instagram post:

"Congratulations @tombrady on breaking the NFL All-Time Yardage Record! We have had some epic battles over the years, but more importantly, have been able to develop a great friendship along the way. Some may be surprised what you are doing at age 44, but I am not. Your commitment and dedication to this game, your team, and to being the very best, are second to none. Very few realize the stress, sacrifice and struggle it takes to play the QB position for so many years. You continue to put greatness on display and bring out the best in those around you. Enjoy the moment as you have earned it!"

The seven-time Super Bowl winner and 14-time Pro Bowler averaged 289.6 passing yards per game during the 2020 season, and at that pace, Brady would have surpassed the mark by the end of his fourth regular-season game in 2021.

The three-time NFL MVP did just that, a testament to his longevity and productivity.

Brady already broke Brees' passing touchdown record last year, ending 2020 with 581 as the ex-Saints star finished with 571.

Brees retired after the year, paving the way for Brady to extend his touchdown mark. Brady can also become the first player in NFL history to throw for 600 touchdowns. He had 591 entering Sunday.

For now, Brady is looking for his eighth career Super Bowl victory and second straight title after helping lead the Bucs to a Lombardi Trophy last season.