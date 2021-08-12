Knicks' Updated Rotation After Early Free-Agent Contracts

0 of 3

Scott Cunningham/Getty Images

The New York Knicks could have made wholesale changes to their roster this offseason.

Instead, they used most of their cap space to reward the players responsible for the franchise's first playoff trip since 2013.

Julius Randle inked a four-year extension. Derrick Rose, Alec Burks and Nerlens Noel all inked three-year deals. Even Taj Gibson re-upped for another year of providing muscle in the middle.

But the 'Bockers did more than run it back, so let's update the new-but-familiar roster with an early look at the possible 2021-22 rotation.