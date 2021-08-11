Seahawks Players to Watch Ahead of Preseason Week 1

0 of 3

Ted S. Warren/Associated Press

The Seattle Seahawks enter their preseason schedule of three games with plenty of concerns about their offensive line.

The offensive interior was supposed to be an improved unit from 2020, but the team has few healthy offensive linemen at its disposal prior to Saturday's trip to Allegiant Stadium to face the Las Vegas Raiders.

Jamarco Jones, Tommy Champion and Cedric Ogbuehi were listed as questionable for Tuesday's practice, and Duane Brown is sitting out of training camp because of contract talks.

Seattle also has issues at running back, with Rashaad Penny and Travis Homer dealing with injuries of their own.

The Seahawks know which positions they have to evaluate the most against the Raiders, but it is a less-than-ideal situation to be in with Week 1 rapidly approaching.