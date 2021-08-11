Seahawks Players to Watch Ahead of Preseason Week 1

Seahawks Players to Watch Ahead of Preseason Week 1August 11, 2021
The Seattle Seahawks enter their preseason schedule of three games with plenty of concerns about their offensive line.
The offensive interior was supposed to be an improved unit from 2020, but the team has few healthy offensive linemen at its disposal prior to Saturday's trip to Allegiant Stadium to face the Las Vegas Raiders.
Jamarco Jones, Tommy Champion and Cedric Ogbuehi were listed as questionable for Tuesday's practice, and Duane Brown is sitting out of training camp because of contract talks.
Seattle also has issues at running back, with Rashaad Penny and Travis Homer dealing with injuries of their own.
The Seahawks know which positions they have to evaluate the most against the Raiders, but it is a less-than-ideal situation to be in with Week 1 rapidly approaching.
Kyle Fuller
All signs are pointing to Kyle Fuller being the starting center in Week 1.
Ethan Pocic started camp with a hamstring issue, and that has led to Fuller earning a majority of the first-team snaps in practice.
Fuller should have a chance to display how he operates during in-game situations on Saturday. Pocic may not be ready for Las Vegas because he just started practicing this week.
The added reps in practice have put Fuller and Pocic level pegging on the center depth chart with three weeks to go until the final decision will be made.
Pocic could still win the positional battle in the coming weeks, but for Saturday, the focus will be on Fuller and how he manages the in-game situations.
If Fuller passes his first live-game test, it would be a step in the right direction for his candidacy to start in front of Russell Wilson.
Stone Forsythe
Stone Forsythe is another one of the young offensive lineman who will get a chance to prove his worth on Saturday.
The 2021 NFL draft pick should take snaps at one of the tackle positions with Brown, Ogbuehi and Champion not practicing at the moment.
The sixth-round selection out of Florida was projected to be on the fringe of the 53-man roster when everyone was healthy, but he has taken full advantage of his opportunity so far.
Forsythe should receive some first-team snaps on Saturday, and if he impresses, he could move himself up the depth chart when everyone is healthy.
In the best-case scenario, Forsythe could play his way into a starting role if the team's injury issues continue and Brown is still not satisfied with his contract talks.
DeeJay Dallas
Seattle needs someone to back up Chris Carson in Week 1.
At the moment, DeeJay Dallas has the best opportunity to improve his stock on the running back depth chart solely because he is healthy and available.
Travis Homer was placed on the PUP list at the start of training camp, and Rashaad Penny is dealing with a thigh injury that could keep him out of the first preseason game.
Dallas came into camp as the No. 4 running back, but he could make a case to leap over one of the other backups with a strong preseason.
Dallas' ceiling in the offense is a third-down back since Carson will dominate the majority of the touches, but the Seahawks still need someone to rely on to spell the starter when he needs rest.
Dallas appeared in 12 games last season. He ran for 108 yards and caught 17 of his 20 targets for 111 receiving yards.
If Dallas displays the same strengths in the passing game during his preseason run, he can make a strong case to be Carroll's preferred third-down back.
