NBA Summer League 2021: Wednesday Schedule, Latest Las Vegas Standings and Stats

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

The Orlando Magic will be under the NBA Summer League spotlight on Wednesday for another matchup against a team with a lottery pick from the 2021 NBA draft.

On Monday, the Magic opened their Summer League slate with a two-point win in overtime against the Golden State Warriors.

Next up for Cole Anthony, Jalen Suggs and Co. is a showdown with the Cleveland Cavaliers, who are led by No. 3 overall pick Evan Mobley.

Mobley turned in 12 points in his Summer League debut versus the Houston Rockets, and he will have another chance to impress in Las Vegas.

The majority of teams taking the court on Wednesday will be playing their second games of the Summer League schedule. The New York Knicks are the lone exception, as they play their third game versus the Los Angeles Lakers.

The updated Summer League standings after Tuesday's games can be found here on NBA.com.

Wednesday NBA Summer League Schedule

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Milwaukee vs. Brooklyn (4 p.m. ET, ESPN2)

Miami vs. Memphis (5 p.m. ET, ESPN3)

Cleveland vs. Orlando (6 p.m. ET, ESPN2)

Oklahoma City vs. New Orleans (7 p.m. ET, ESPN3)

Toronto vs. Golden State (8 p.m. ET, ESPN2)

Utah vs. Dallas (9 p.m. ET, ESPN3)

New York vs. Los Angeles Lakers (10 p.m. ET, ESPN2)

Orlando was involved in one of the most exciting games of the Summer League to date on Monday, as it eked out a two-point win over Golden State.

Jalen Suggs went off for 24 points in his debut, and the Magic outscored the Warriors 24-16 in the fourth quarter to force overtime.

Suggs was the main star on Monday, and he will need to fill that role once again against a Cleveland backcourt led by second-year player Isaac Okoro.

Okoro could be involved in a fascinating two-way matchup with Suggs and/or Cole Anthony over the four quarters on Wednesday.

Anthony did not have a great first performance, but he still chipped in six rebounds and two assists to go along with his six points.

If Orlando has aspirations of making a deep run in Las Vegas, Anthony needs to be more productive in either a lead scoring or supporting role alongside Suggs.

Between Anthony, Suggs, R.J. Hampton and Franz Wagner, Orlando should have enough offensive firepower to get past a Cleveland squad that posted 76 points and failed to reach 20 points in two quarters against the Rockets.

Mobley had 12 points and five rebounds in the loss, but his 6-of-17 shooting day hurt the Cavs, especially with two starters contributing five points or fewer.

Cleveland should play better in its second game, but Orlando has too much going in its favor, including confidence from the overtime win, for the Cavs to land their first victory in Las Vegas.

The Knicks have shown more promise than both the Cavs and Magic because of how well the second-year duo of Immanuel Quickley and Obi Toppin has played.

On Monday, Quickley and Toppin combined to score 54 points in a 94-86 win over the Indiana Pacers. Quickley shot 4-of-12 from three-point range and also chipped in eight assists, while Toppin brought in nine rebounds to go with 22 points.

If that duo continue to combine well in the New York offense, the Knicks could make a case to challenge for the Summer League crown.

The Knicks have an edge on paper versus the Lakers since the Western Conference side produced just 73 points in its first contest on Sunday.

The Lakers went 6-of-28 from three-point range in the one-point win over the Phoenix Suns, and they did not have any player score more than 13 points.

The roles on both rosters are different, since Quickley and Toppin should receive significant minutes in New York. Los Angeles' Summer League players are just hoping for roster spots on a veteran-laden team.

Los Angeles' players may have an edge in motivation to prove they are worth being on the full NBA squad, but they need to score at a high volume to impress in Las Vegas.

If New York benefits from its edge in talent, it should earn its second victory. The Knicks and the other teams playing on Wednesday will hope to join Houston, Boston Portland and Sacramento with two Summer League victories.