Saints Players to Watch Ahead of Preseason Week 1

Derick Hingle/Associated Press

The New Orleans Saints are dealing with a litany of issues ahead of their first preseason game.

Sean Payton has yet to name a starting quarterback, but that is the least of the team's worries with plenty of other disturbances at other positions.

Wide receivers Michael Thomas and Tre'Quan Smith are sidelined with injuries, which leaves a few inexperienced options as the top healthy options at the position.

On defense, the Saints lost some cornerback depth when Patrick Robinson retired from the NFL on Tuesday. Robinson's departure leaves New Orleans' already thin defensive back depth in a rough position.

If there is any good news for the Saints, it is that they get three chances to see who can slide into those positions on the depth chart, starting with Saturday's clash with the Baltimore Ravens.