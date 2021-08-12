Odds for Top College Football Teams to Pull off Undefeated 2021 Seasons

5 of 10

When trying to be consistently good enough to win 12 consecutive games, pretty much the last thing you want is to be breaking in either a new starter at quarterback or four new starters on the offensive line.

Unfortunately, both of those are true for Texas A&M.

The good news, though, is the Aggies have an early schedule conducive to such an adjustment period. A road game against one of the worst teams in the Pac-12 (Colorado) is sandwiched by home games against Kent State and New Mexico. After that, it's home games against Arkansas and Mississippi State, who figure to be the two worst teams in the SEC West.

Jimbo Fisher could decide a month into the season that he made the wrong choice for starting quarterback and the Aggies still might start out 5-0.

Even if Fisher pulls all the right strings, though, getting to 6-0 is going to be the problem, as Oct. 9 is when Texas A&M hosts Alabama.

The Aggies backed the Brinks truck up to Fisher's home in Florida a few years ago so that he could win this game every now and then, but each of the three games since he was hired were won by Alabama by at least 19 points. This one might be closer than the previous three, but no one outside of College Station actually expects A&M to win it.

But, hey, let's have some fun and say they do knock off the near-unanimous No. 1 team in the preseason polls. Could they also maintain a perfect record through the back half of the schedule?

It's at least feasible. Road games against Ole Miss and LSU will be challenges, and the home game against Auburn could be a problem. If the Aggies are able to start 6-0 with a win over Alabama, though, we could at least somewhat safely assume they wouldn't lose two or more games down the stretch to open the door for the Crimson Tide to still win the division.

To reiterate, though, we're talking about a world in which a team with a new quarterback and an 80 percent new offensive line beats one of the greatest dynasties in the history of college football.

Undefeated Odds: 50-1