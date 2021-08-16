AP Preseason Poll 2021: Complete College Football Rankings Released

Butch Dill/Associated Press

Another mass exodus of NFL talent and another coordinator taking a head coaching job. As long as Alabama has Nick Saban and a wealth of 5-star talent, it doesn't matter.

The Crimson Tide are once again the nation's top-ranked team in the first Associated Press poll of the 2021 college football season, which was released Monday. This is the first time Alabama has been the preseason No. 1 since 2018, after Clemson held the mantle the last two years.

Alabama or Clemson has topped the preseason poll in each of the last five seasons. The Tigers dropped to No. 3 this year, one spot behind Oklahoma, with Ohio State and Georgia rounding out the Top Five.

Here is a look at how the remainder of the Top 25 played out.

1. Alabama

2. Oklahoma

Video Play Button Videos you might like

3. Clemson

4. Ohio State

5. Georgia

6. Texas A&M

7. Iowa State

8. Cincinnati

9. Notre Dame

10. North Carolina

11. Oregon

12. Wisconsin

13. Florida

14. Miami

15. USC

16. LSU

17. Indiana

18. Iowa

19. Penn State

20. Washington

21. Texas

22. Coastal Carolina

23. Louisiana-Lafayette

24. Utah

25. Arizona State

Alabama is coming off its sixth national championship of the Saban era but will again be reshuffling talent on both sides of the ball. The team produced six first-round picks and eight players who were taken in the first two rounds of the 2021 NFL draft.

Gone are Mac Jones, DeVonta Smith, Jaylen Waddle and Najee Harris, leaving the Crimson Tide with none of their top offensive contributors from last season.

Alabama has several position battles it hopes will dictate the next era of dominance. Bryce Young is expected to take over for Jones under center, while John Metchie III seems destined to take over the spotlight as Young's top target. Running back is a bit of a question mark, but Brian Robinson is a fifth-year senior who will bring steadiness to the position if he wins the job.

Clemson is also heading into a new era, with Trevor Lawrence and Travis Etienne now teammates on the Jacksonville Jaguars. D.J. Uiagalelei appears to be the favorite to win the starting quarterback job, with Lyn-J Dixon slated to take over at running back.

Oklahoma will be steadier this season with Spencer Rattler returning as quarterback and hopefully more consistency at the running back and receiver positions after a frustrating 2020.