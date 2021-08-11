Upcoming MLB Free Agents Boosting Their Stock the Most in 2021

0 of 8

Superstars Carlos Correa, Corey Seager, Kris Bryant and Trevor Story have long been expected to be the headliners of the 2021-22 MLB free-agent class, and they are all poised to cash in this winter.

Other high-profile players like Freddie Freeman, Max Scherzer, Zack Greinke, Javier Baez, Marcus Stroman and Anthony Rizzo are also headed for the open market, and their stock has been largely unchanged during the 2021 season.

However, there are a handful of players who have considerably boosted their free-agent profile thanks to a strong showing this year.

Ahead we've highlighted the seven upcoming free agents who have done the most to improve their earning power during the 2021 campaign.

Included for each player you'll find a pair of statistical reference points of my own creation:

WAR/100 (Pitchers): A pitcher's WAR total divided by his total innings pitched and then multiplied by 100, thus giving us his WAR per 100 innings pitched. The idea is to make it easier to contextualize WAR totals across different sample sizes.

WAR/500 (Hitters): A hitter's WAR total divided by his total plate appearances then multiplied by 500, thus giving us his WAR per 500 plate appearances. The idea is to make it easier to contextualize WAR totals across different sample sizes.

Enjoy!