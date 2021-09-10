Giants' Saquon Barkley Will Play vs. Broncos Barring Setback from Knee Injury

Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

New York Giants tailback Saquon Barkley is moving closer to playing on Sunday against the Denver Broncos.

Head coach Joe Judge told reporters that his star running back has "one more hurdle" to clear during Friday's practice without suffering any setback to be in the lineup.

The Giants have been cautious with Barkley throughout training camp and the preseason as he works his way back from a torn ACL. He didn't practice for the first time until Aug. 9.

Any type of injury to the Penn State product is certain to give the Giants cause for concern given Barkley's recent history.

The No. 2 overall pick in 2018 missed the majority of the 2020 season after tearing his ACL in Week 2 and played in 13 games the year prior because of a high-ankle sprain. He entered training camp in 2021 on the physically unable to perform list but was activated shortly before the club's first preseason game.

In the meantime, the Giants went about adding weapons on offense like wideouts Kadarius Toney—the team's first-round pick in 2021—John Ross, Kenny Golladay and tight end Kyle Rudolph.

Yet none are as electric as Barkley at full strength.

If Barkley is on a limited snap count in Week 1, look for Devontae Booker and Gary Brightwell to get reps in the Giants backfield.