2021 Fantasy Football Blueprint to Win Your Draft and the League

Bruce Kluckhohn/Associated Press

In this blueprint for fantasy victory, we'll address the different positions in their order of importance. While the NFL is a quarterback-driven league, it's a different story in fantasy football.

In fantasy, the running backs are king.

What makes running backs so valuable isn't that they score the most fantasy points, although in the default scoring I use for articles here at B/R, Alvin Kamara of the New Orleans Saints was the No. 1 overall player in 2020.

It's a matter of scarcity—there just aren't many reliable fantasy running backs, which makes the ones who are that much more valuable.

To say fantasy managers are whaling away at running back early in drafts in 2021 is an understatement. Per the ADP data at Fantasy Football Calculator, nine of the 12 picks in the first round on average are running backs. Over half the picks in the first three rounds play that position. By the first pick of the fourth round, the top 20 running backs are gones-ville.

Frankly, that 20th running back (Miles Sanders of the Philadelphia Eagles) doesn't inspire overwhelming confidence given reports that he could split time with Boston Scott.

That's the thing with the running back position in 2021. It doesn't take long for the question marks to start piling up. If you want two relatively dependable starters, it's going to cost you.

Generally speaking, two of your first three picks should be backs. I have to pick 10th or later in Round 1 to consider drafting a non-RB, and even then I will 100 percent circle back for a RB in Round 2. If a league has a "flex" spot, it's not unheard of for me to go RB/RB/RB in the first three rounds.

It is possible to fade running backs early and still field a competitive team. The "Zero RB" draft strategy is a thing.

But this analyst likes his chances of finding value at other positions later in drafts a lot better than in the backfield.