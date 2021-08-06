2021 Fantasy Football Big Board: Complete Player Rankings for Every Position

0 of 6

The time has come.

With the 2021 Hall of Fame Game (an instant classic, as they always are) complete, the NFL preseason has begun. And with that season comes another...

Fantasy football draft season.

Over the next month or so, fantasy managers from all over the globe will gather in basement sports caves, at watering holes and online for the biggest day on the fantasy calendar.

Draft day. Where teams are assembled and (to a large extent) where fortunes for the upcoming season will be determined.

Fantasy managers can use a number of tools and resources to prepare for the draft. Mock drafts. Strategy articles. But there's one thing every fantasy manager needs ahead of the big day.

You gots to have you some player rankings!

As will be the case throughout August here at Bleacher Report, we have fantasy fanatics covered. What follows is the first PPR Big Board of 2021—position-by-position rankings, the top 100 players overall and some undervalued players to target and overvalued players to avoid.

Let's get to work.