2021 Fantasy Football Big Board: Complete Player Rankings for Every Position
The time has come.
With the 2021 Hall of Fame Game (an instant classic, as they always are) complete, the NFL preseason has begun. And with that season comes another...
Fantasy football draft season.
Over the next month or so, fantasy managers from all over the globe will gather in basement sports caves, at watering holes and online for the biggest day on the fantasy calendar.
Draft day. Where teams are assembled and (to a large extent) where fortunes for the upcoming season will be determined.
Fantasy managers can use a number of tools and resources to prepare for the draft. Mock drafts. Strategy articles. But there's one thing every fantasy manager needs ahead of the big day.
You gots to have you some player rankings!
As will be the case throughout August here at Bleacher Report, we have fantasy fanatics covered. What follows is the first PPR Big Board of 2021—position-by-position rankings, the top 100 players overall and some undervalued players to target and overvalued players to avoid.
Let's get to work.
Quarterbacks
- Patrick Mahomes, KCC (12)
- Josh Allen, BUF (7)
- Lamar Jackson, BAL (8)
- Dak Prescott, DAL (7)
- Kyler Murray, ARZ (12)
- Russell Wilson, SEA (9)
- Aaron Rodgers, GBP (13)
- Tom Brady, TBB (9)
- Justin Herbert, LAC (7)
- Ryan Tannehill, TEN (13)
- Matthew Stafford, LAR (11)
- Jalen Hurts, PHI (14)
- Matt Ryan, ATL (6)
- Joe Burrow, CIN (10)
- Kirk Cousins, MIN (7)
- Tua Tagovailoa, MIA (14)
- Ben Roethlisberger, PIT (7)
- Trevor Lawrence, JAX (7)
- Ryan Fitzpatrick, WFT (9)
- Baker Mayfield, CLE (13)
- Daniel Jones, NYG (10)
- Derek Carr, LVR (8)
- Justin Fields, CHI (10)
- Sam Darnold, CAR (13)
- Trey Lance, SFO (6)
- Deshaun Watson, HOU (10)
- Jared Goff, DET (9)
- Zach Wilson, NYJ (6)
- Taysom Hill, NOS (6)
- Cam Newton, NEP (14)
- Teddy Bridgewater, DEN (11)
- Jameis Winston, NOS (6)
- Carson Wentz, IND (14)
- Jimmy Garoppolo, SFO (6)
- Drew Lock, DEN (11)
- Mac Jones, NEP (14)
- Andy Dalton, CHI (10)
- Tyrod Taylor, HOU (10)
- Jacob Eason, IND (14)
- Marcus Mariota, LVR (8)
- Mitchell Trubisky, BUF (7)
- Gardner Minshew II, JAX (7)
- Jacoby Brissett, MIA (14)
- Taylor Heinicke, WFT (9)
- Davis Mills, HOU (10)
- Jordan Love, GBP (13)
- Joe Flacco, PHI (14)
- Chad Henne, KCC (12)
- Mason Rudolph, PIT (7)
- Mike Glennon, NYG (10)
The keyword at the quarterback position is depth. In the majority of leagues where each manager starts a single quarterback, it's easily the deepest of the four main positions.
Given that depth, patience is a virtue under center in fantasy leagues. It is possible to be the last franchise in a 12-team league to draft a signal-caller and still land a viable QB1.
Undervalued Quarterbacks
Ryan Tannehill, Tennessee Titans
ADP: 97.6, QB12
My Ranking: QB10
It was overshadowed by Derrick Henry's 2,000-yard season, but Tannehill was seventh among quarterbacks in fantasy points in 2020. With Julio Jones now in Nashville, there's little reason to believe Tannehill can't crack the top 10 again this season.
Ben Roethlisberger, Pittsburgh Steelers
ADP: 161.5, QB23
My Ranking: QB17
Yes, Roethlisberger is 39 years old and tailed off badly down the stretch in 2020. But he still threw 33 touchdown passes and finished as a QB1. Another year removed from elbow reconstruction, Roethlisberger is at least a solid platoon option who can be had late in drafts.
Overvalued Quarterbacks
Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals
ADP: 42.1, QB3
My Ranking: QB5
Murray had a great 2020 season, finishing as the runner-up to Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills in fantasy points. But the third-year pro also cooled down considerably when fantasy managers needed him most. He was 10th in fantasy points at the position from Week 12 on.
Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers
ADP: 59.5, QB6
My Ranking: QB9
Herbert is a trendy pick as a breakout candidate after setting a high-water mark for touchdown passes by a rookie in 2020. Herbert's talent is undeniable, and his future is bright—but I'm not drafting him ahead of Russell Wilson, Aaron Rodgers or Tom Brady.
Sleeper Quarterback
Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins
ADP: 154.1, QB24
My Rank: QB16
Tagovailoa's statistical production wasn't impressive, but fantasy managers seem to have forgotten he got no offseason to prepare and was coming off a dislocated hip. It wasn't long ago the southpaw was being talked about as a generational prospect under center.
Top 50 Quarterbacks
Bye week in parentheses
Running Backs
- Christian McCaffrey, CAR (13)
- Dalvin Cook, MIN (7)
- Alvin Kamara, NOS (6)
- Derrick Henry, TEN (13)
- Ezekiel Elliott, DAL (7)
- Aaron Jones, GBP (13)
- Nick Chubb, CLE (13)
- Austin Ekeler, LAC (7)
- Saquon Barkley, NYG (10)
- Joe Mixon, CIN (10)
- Clyde Edwards-Helaire, KCC (12)
- Jonathan Taylor, IND (14)
- Antonio Gibson, WFT (9)
- J.K. Dobbins, BAL (8)
- Najee Harris, PIT (7)
- David Montgomery, CHI (10)
- Chris Carson, SEA (9)
- D'Andre Swift, DET (9)
- Josh Jacobs, LVR (8)
- Miles Sanders, PHI (14)
- Mike Davis, ATL (6)
- Kareem Hunt, CLE (13)
- Myles Gaskin, MIA (14)
- Darrell Henderson Jr., LAR (11)
- Chase Edmonds, ARZ (12)
- James Robinson, JAX (7)
- Melvin Gordon III, LAC (7)
- Travis Etienne, JAX (7)
- David Johnson, HOU (10)
- Javonte Williams, DEN (11)
- Leonard Fournette, TBB (9)
- Trey Sermon, SFO (6)
- Zack Moss, BUF (7)
- Damien Harris, NEP (14)
- James Conner, ARZ (12)
- Raheem Mostert, SFO (6)
- Kenyan Drake, LVR (8)
- Michael Carter, NYJ (6)
- Ronald Jones II, TBB (9)
- Latavius Murray, NOS (6)
- Devin Singletary, BUF (7)
- Jamaal Williams, DET (9)
- Tony Pollard, DAL (7)
- Gus Edwards, BAL (8)
- Nyheim Hines, IND (14)
- Malcolm Brown, MIA (14)
- AJ Dillon, GBP (13)
- Phillip Lindsay, HOU (10)
- J.D. McKissic, WFT (9)
- James White, NEP (14)
- Tevin Coleman, NYJ (6)
- Alexander Mattison, MIN (7)
- Devontae Booker, NYG (10)
- Tarik Cohen, CHI (10)
- Giovani Bernard, TBB (9)
- Darrel Williams, KCC (12)
- Rashaad Penny, SEA (9)
- Salvon Ahmed, MIA (14)
- Chuba Hubbard, CAR (13)
- Justin Jackson, LAC (7)
- Marlon Mack, IND (14)
- Damien Williams, CHI (10)
- Kenneth Gainwell, PHI (14)
- Sony Michel, NEP (14)
- Darrynton Evans, TEN (13)
- Joshua Kelley, LAC (7)
- Boston Scott, PHI (14)
- Rhamondre Stevenson, NEP (14)
- Xavier Jones, LAR (11)
- Mark Ingram II, HOU (10)
- Benny Snell Jr., PIT (7)
- Ty Johnson, NYJ (6)
- Carlos Hyde, JAX (7)
- Samaje Perine, CIN (10)
- Wayne Gallman, SFO (6)
Running back is the most important position in fantasy football. It's simple—if your running backs aren't good, you almost certainly aren't winning a championship.
To say the running back position gets hit hard early in drafts is an understatement. Of the first 36 draft picks on average at Fantasy Football Calculator, 20 are running backs—more than every other position combined.
Undervalued Running Backs
Joe Mixon, Cincinnati Bengals
ADP: 18.8, RB14
My Rank: RB10
There are a few reasons to believe a career year could be coming for Mixon. The Bengals have talked up Mixon as a workhorse back in 2021. He'll be playing behind an improved offensive line. And a loaded corps of passing-game talent should keep opposing defenses honest.
Zack Moss, Buffalo Bills
ADP: 87.7, RB38
My Rank: RB33
The Bills leaned on Moss over Devin Singletary in a few games late last season. If that continues in 2021 and Moss can get over 60 percent of the backfield snaps, the second-year bruiser might sneak into the low-end RB2 conversation.
Overvalued Running Backs
Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts
ADP: 8.7, RB8
My Rank: RB12
Losing quarterback Carson Wentz was one thing—what Taylor lost in efficiency, he could have compensated for with increased volume. But losing all-world guard Quenton Nelson for five to 12 weeks was a brutal injury.
Najee Harris, Pittsburgh Steelers
ADP: 14.2, RB11
My Rank: RB15
This isn't an indictment of Harris' talent. The former Alabama star is a star in the making. But fantasy managers annually overvalue rookies, especially in the backfield. I cannot get behind the idea of Harris as a fantasy RB1 playing behind an atrocious (on paper) offensive line in Pittsburgh.
Sleeper Running Back
Malcolm Brown, Miami Dolphins
ADP: Not Listed
My Rank: RB46
Brown isn't an explosive talent—he barely topped four yards a carry last season with the Los Angeles Rams. But he's a capable veteran back who can pass-protect and catch the ball. If Myles Gaskin struggles early, Brown will be the primary beneficiary.
Top 75 Running Backs
Bye week in parentheses
Wide Receivers
- Tyreek Hill, KCC (12)
- Davante Adams, GBP (13)
- Stefon Diggs, BUF (7)
- Calvin Ridley, ATL (6)
- DeAndre Hopkins, ARZ (12)
- DK Metcalf, SEA (9)
- A.J. Brown, TEN (13)
- Keenan Allen, LAC (7)
- Allen Robinson II, CHI (10)
- Justin Jefferson, MIN (7)
- Terry McLaurin, WFT (9)
- Amari Cooper, DAL (7)
- Chris Godwin, TBB (9)
- CeeDee Lamb, DAL (7)
- Robert Woods, LAR (11)
- Mike Evans, TBB (9)
- DJ Moore, CAR (13)
- Julio Jones, TEN (13)
- Cooper Kupp, LAR (11)
- Brandon Aiyuk, SFO (6)
- Adam Thielen, MIN (7)
- Tyler Lockett, SEA (9)
- Ja'Marr Chase, CIN (10)
- Diontae Johnson, PIT (7)
- Courtland Sutton, DEN (11)
- Tee Higgins, CIN (10)
- Odell Beckham Jr., CLE (13)
- JuJu Smith-Schuster, PIT (7)
- Kenny Golladay, NYG (10)
- Brandin Cooks, HOU (10)
- Tyler Boyd, CIN (10)
- DJ Chark Jr., JAX (7)
- Chase Claypool, PIT (7)
- Antonio Brown, TBB (9)
- Robby Anderson, CAR (13)
- Deebo Samuel, SFO (6)
- Jerry Jeudy, DEN (11)
- William Fuller V, MIA (14)
- Laviska Shenault Jr., JAX (7)
- Curtis Samuel, WFT (9)
- Michael Thomas, NOS (6)
- Jarvis Landry, CLE (13)
- DeVante Parker, MIA (14)
- Michael Gallup, DAL (7)
- DeVonta Smith, PHI (14)
- John Brown, LVR (8)
- Mike Williams, LAC (7)
- Michael Pittman Jr., IND (14)
- Corey Davis, NYJ (6)
- Russell Gage, ATL (6)
- Jaylen Waddle, MIA (14)
- Marquise Brown, BAL (8)
- Marvin Jones Jr., JAX (7)
- T.Y. Hilton, IND (14)
- Emmanuel Sanders, BUF (7)
- Mecole Hardman, KCC (12)
- Darnell Mooney, CHI (10)
- Tre'Quan Smith, NOS (6)
- Rondale Moore, ARZ (12)
- Gabriel Davis, BUF (7)
- Sterling Shepard, NYG (10)
- Henry Ruggs III, LVR (8)
- Nelson Agholor, NEP (14)
- Tyrell Williams, DET (9)
- Jalen Reagor, PHI (14)
- Christian Kirk, ARZ (12)
- Elijah Moore, NYJ (6)
- Cole Beasley, BUF (7)
- Parris Campbell, IND (14)
- Allen Lazard, GBP (13)
- Terrace Marshall Jr., CAR (13)
- Jamison Crowder, NYJ (6)
- Breshad Perriman, DET (9)
- Darius Slayton, NYG (10)
- Jakobi Meyers, NEP (14)
Given how much time NFL offenses spend in three- and four-receiver sets, it shouldn't be a surprise that the pool of fantasy-relevant talent at wideout is substantially deeper than in the backfield.
This doesn't mean having an elite wideout like Tyreek Hill or Stefon Diggs isn't a good thing—they are fun to have around.
But the depth available at wide receiver offers fantasy managers an opportunity to load up on running backs and/or an elite tight end early and then circle back at wide receiver.
There will still be meat on the bone.
Undervalued Wide Receivers
DJ Moore, Carolina Panthers
ADP: 58.4, WR22
My Rank: WR17
Moore is being drafted as a low-end fantasy WR2 in 2021 despite a career-high 1,193 receiving yards last year and two straight seasons with over 1,100 yards. If Matt Rhule can get Sam Darnold on track, Moore could make a run at fantasy WR1 numbers.
Brandon Aiyuk, San Francisco 49ers
ADP: 66.3, WR26
My Rank: WR20
Aiyuk showed elite explosiveness last year and would have eclipsed 1,000 total yards had he stayed on the field for all 16 games. Durability is an issue with the second-year pro, but it's not often you can get fantasy WR1 upside for a WR3 asking price.
Overvalued Wide Receivers
Julio Jones, Tennessee Titans
ADP: 37.6, WR13
My Rank: WR18
Acquiring Jones was a big get for the Titans from an NFL perspective. But he's an aging No. 2 wide receiver for a team that ranked 30th in pass attempts in 2020. As great as Jones has been over his career, he's being overdrafted this summer.
DeVonta Smith, Philadelphia Eagles
ADP: 79.0, WR30
My Rank: WR45
My ranking of Smith 15 spots lower than his ADP isn't about his talent. Nor is it about the 2020 Heisman Trophy winner's size (or lack thereof). His knee injury will cost him valuable practice reps, and he'll play with a quarterback who completed 52 percent of his passes last year.
Sleeper Wide Receiver
John Brown, Las Vegas Raiders
ADP: 164.0, WR68
My Rank: WR46
Brown is the wide receiver I'm targeting the most late in drafts. The veteran speedster has shown the ability to post stats (topping 1,000 yards as recently as 2019 with the Bills). It's not a stretch to envision the 31-year-old emerges as the Raiders' top wideout in 2021. It's a no-risk play that could pay off big.
Top 75 Wide Receivers
Bye week in parentheses
Tight Ends
- Travis Kelce, KCC (12)
- Darren Waller, LVR (8)
- George Kittle, SFO (6)
- T.J. Hockenson, DET (9)
- Mark Andrews, BAL (8)
- Kyle Pitts, ATL (6)
- Logan Thomas, WFT (9)
- Dallas Goedert, PHI (14)
- Robert Tonyan, GBP (13)
- Noah Fant, DEN (11)
- Jared Cook, LAC (7)
- Tyler Higbee, LAR (11)
- Mike Gesicki, MIA (14)
- Irv Smith Jr., MIN (7)
- Jonnu Smith, NEP (14)
- Evan Engram, NYG (10)
- Rob Gronkowski, TBB (9)
- Hunter Henry, NEP (14)
- Austin Hooper, CLE (13)
- Adam Trautman, NOS (6)
- Blake Jarwin, DAL (7)
- Anthony Firkser, TEN (13)
- Gerald Everett, SEA (9)
- Eric Ebron, PIT (7)
- Zach Ertz, PHI (14)
- Hayden Hurst, ATL (6)
- Cole Kmet, CHI (10)
- Jordan Akins, HOU (10)
- Dawson Knox, BUF (7)
- Mo-Alie Cox, IND (14)
- Chris Herndon, NYJ (6)
- Dan Arnold, CAR (13)
- O.J. Howard, TBB (9)
- C.J. Uzomah, CIN (10)
- Jimmy Graham, CHI (10)
- Pat Freiermuth, PIT (7)
- Tyler Conklin, MIN (7)
- Will Dissly, SEA (9)
- Jack Doyle, IND (14)
- Harrison Bryant, CLE (13)
- Kyle Rudolph, NYG (10)
- Dalton Schultz, DAL (7)
- David Njoku, CLE (13)
- Albert Okwuegbunam, DEN (11)
- James O'Shaughnessy, JAX (7)
- Drew Sample, CIN (10)
- Maxx Williams, ARZ (12)
- Donald Parham, LAC (7)
- Tyler Kroft, NYJ (6)
- Geoff Swaim, TEN (13)
Much like on an episode of Let's Make a Deal, managers have three doors to choose from when drafting a fantasy tight end in 2021.
First is the "Big Three" of Kansas City's Travis Kelce, Darren Waller of the Raiders and George Kittle of the 49ers—elite players who will all be drafted in the top 30 picks.
Three second-tier tight ends come next: T.J. Hockenson of the Lions, Mark Andrews of the Ravens and Kyle Pitts of the Falcons. They aren't certain to finish in the top five, but they're also not as expensive.
They're followed by, well, everyone else. Lower ceilings available at lower prices.
Undervalued Tight Ends
T.J. Hockenson, Detroit Lions
ADP: 54.7, TE6
My Rank: TE4
Of those three second-tier tight ends, Hockenson is most likely to gate-crash the tier above him. The third-year pro was third in PPR points among tight ends in 2020, and he could lead the lowly Lions in targets in 2021.
Jared Cook, Los Angeles Chargers
ADP: 154.4, TE18
My Rank: TE11
In PPR points per game, Hunter Henry of the Chargers finished 11th among tight ends in 2020. In total points, he was eighth—and that came with two missed games. Cook may be getting up there, but he remains capable of matching those numbers on Henry's former team.
Overvalued Tight Ends
Kyle Pitts, Atlanta Falcons
ADP: 39.0, TE4
My Rank: TE6
Like many of the overvalued players in this piece, it's not a matter of talent with Pitts. He's the highest-drafted tight end in NFL history. But even the best prospects at the position take time to acclimate to the pros, and Pitts is being drafted too close to his (reasonable) ceiling.
Hunter Henry, New England Patriots
ADP: 95.5, TE10
My Rank: TE18
If I didn't know better, I would swear Bill Belichick signed both Henry and Jonnu Smith as an intentional slight against fantasy managers. Even if the Patriots run more "12" personnel than any team in the league, it's hard to trust either New England tight end as a weekly starter.
Sleeper Tight End
Austin Hooper, Cleveland Browns
ADP: Not Listed
My Rank: TE19
By the time you get this deep into the tight end rankings, it is Dart Throw City—the only thing that is certain is that nothing is certain. But Hooper has shown the ability to be fantasy-relevant, and he should be more involved in the passing game in his second season in Cleveland.
Top 50 Tight Ends
Bye week in parentheses
Defenses and Kickers
- Washington Football Team (9)
- Pittsburgh Steelers (7)
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers (9)
- Los Angeles Rams (11)
- Baltimore Ravens (8)
- Denver Broncos (11)
- Indianapolis Colts (14)
- Miami Dolphins (14)
- San Francisco 49ers (6)
- New England Patriots (14)
- Cleveland Browns (13)
- Buffalo Bills (7)
- New Orleans Saints (6)
- Chicago Bears (10)
- Arizona Cardinals (12)
- Kansas City Chiefs (12)
- Los Angeles Chargers (7)
- Seattle Seahawks (9)
- Green Bay Packers (13)
- New York Giants (10)
- Minnesota Vikings (7)
- Dallas Cowboys (7)
- Carolina Panthers (13)
- Philadelphia Eagles (14)
- Tennessee Titans (13)
- Justin Tucker, BAL (8)
- Greg Zuerlein, DAL (7)
- Harrison Butker, KCC (12)
- Ryan Succop, TBB (9)
- Tyler Bass, BUF (7)
- Wil Lutz. NOS (6)
- Jason Sanders, MIA (14)
- Matt Prater, ARZ (12)
- Younghoe Koo, ATL (6)
- Jason Myers, SEA (9)
- Robbie Gould, SFO (6)
- Matt Gay, LAR (11)
- Mason Crosby, GBP (13)
- Mike Badgley, LAC (7)
- Daniel Carlson, LVR (8)
- Rodrigo Blankenship, IND (14)
- Brandon McManus, DEN (11)
- Chris Boswell, PIT (7)
- Dustin Hopkins, WFT (9)
- Tucker McCann, TEN (13)
- Nick Folk, NEP (14)
- Cody Parkey, CLE (13)
- Joey Slye, CAR (13)
- Jake Elliott, PHI (14)
- Josh Lambo, JAX (7)
The best strategy for drafting a team defense and kicker is an easy one.
In most fantasy leagues, neither position scores highly enough to be worth an investment. They're also the two most unpredictable spots in fantasy because both rely on a number of variables, whether it's fluky big play stats on defense or fluctuating offensive efficiency for kickers.
In the next-to-last round of the draft, target a defense that has a favorable matchup or two early in the season. Then, with your final pick, take the highest-rated kicker left on the board.
Doing anything else is wasting draft capital.
Undervalued Defenses and Kickers
Denver Broncos Team Defense
ADP: 167.9, DEF14
My Rank: DEF6
The Broncos have talent on the edge and one of the most loaded secondaries on paper in the NFL. But Denver's ranking has as much to do with its September matchups as the team itself—at NYG, at JAX and vs. NYJ is a tasty three-week stretch to kick the season off.
Greg Zuerlein, Dallas Cowboys
ADP: 145.9, K5
My Rank: K2
Zuerlein doesn't have the name recognition of Justin Tucker of the Ravens or Harrison Butker of the Chiefs. But he has everything it takes to be an elite fantasy option, including a big leg and a potent Dallas offense that affords him scoring opportunities.
Overvalued Defenses and Kickers
Cleveland Browns Team Defense
ADP: 148.5, DEF9
My Rank: DEF11
The Browns took a buzz saw to the defense in the offseason, adding talent on all three levels in both free agency and the draft. But this defense has a lot of ground to make up after finishing 19th in fantasy points in 2020. Opening the year at Arrowhead against the Chiefs doesn't help.
Rodrigo Blankenship, Indianapolis Colts
ADP: 146.2, K6
My Rank: K16
Blankenship made 32 field goals last year and finished the season as a top-five fantasy kicker. But the youngster also missed five attempts and faces a training camp battle with Eddy Pineiro. Add in the injuries that have hit Indy's offense, and Blankenship is a hard pass.
Sleeper Defense
Carolina Panthers Team Defense
ADP: Not Listed
My Rank: DEF23
Quite a few fantasy managers are fans of "streaming"—grabbing a defense late or off the waiver wire with a favorable matchup and then throwing it back and repeating the process. Carolina is an excellent Week 1 streaming option against rookie quarterback Zach Wilson and the Jets.
Top 25 Defenses
Bye week in parentheses
Top 25 Kickers
Bye week in parentheses
Top 100 Overall
- Christian McCaffrey, RB, CAR (13)
- Dalvin Cook, RB, MIN (7)
- Alvin Kamara, RB, NOS (6)
- Derrick Henry, RB, TEN (13)
- Ezekiel Elliott, RB, DAL (7)
- Aaron Jones, RB, GBP (13)
- Nick Chubb, RB, CLE (13)
- Travis Kelce, TE, KCC (12)
- Austin Ekeler, RB, LAC (7)
- Tyreek Hill, WR, KCC (12)
- Saquon Barkley, RB, NYG (10)
- Davante Adams, WR, GBP (13)
- Joe Mixon, RB, CIN (10)
- Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB, KCC (12)
- Stefon Diggs, WR, BUF (7)
- Calvin Ridley, WR, ATL (6)
- DeAndre Hopkins, WR, ARZ (12)
- Jonathan Taylor, RB, IND (14)
- Antonio Gibson, RB, WFT (9)
- DK Metcalf, WR, SEA (9)
- J.K. Dobbins, RB, BAL (8)
- A.J. Brown, WR, TEN (13)
- Najee Harris, RB, PIT (7)
- Darren Waller, TE, LVR (8)
- Keenan Allen, WR, LAC (7)
- David Montgomery, RB, CHI (10)
- Allen Robinson II, WR, CHI (10)
- Justin Jefferson, WR, MIN (7)
- Chris Carson, RB, SEA (9)
- Terry McLaurin, WR, WFT (9)
- George Kittle, TE, SFO (6)
- D'Andre Swift, RB, DET (9)
- Amari Cooper, WR, DAL (7)
- Josh Jacobs, RB, LVR (8)
- Miles Sanders, RB, PHI (14)
- Patrick Mahomes, QB (KCC) (12)
- Chris Godwin, WR, TBB (9)
- CeeDee Lamb, WR, DAL (7)
- Robert Woods, WR, LAR (11)
- Mike Davis, RB, ATL (6)
- Mike Evans, WR, TBB (9)
- Josh Allen, QB, BUF (7)
- DJ Moore, WR, CAR (13)
- Kareem Hunt, RB, CLE (13)
- Julio Jones, WR, TEN (13)
- Myles Gaskin, RB, MIA (14)
- Cooper Kupp, WR, LAR (11)
- Lamar Jackson, QB, BAL (8)
- Darrell Henderson Jr., RB, LAR (11)
- Brandon Aiyuk, WR, SFO (6)
- Chase Edmonds, RB, ARZ (12)
- Dak Prescott, QB, DAL (7)
- Adam Thielen, WR, MIN (7)
- Tyler Lockett, WR, SEA (9)
- T.J. Hockenson, TE, DET (9)
- Ja'Marr Chase, WR, CIN (10)
- James Robinson, RB, JAX (7)
- Diontae Johnson, WR, PIT (7)
- Kyler Murray, QB, ARZ (12)
- Courtland Sutton, WR, DEN (11)
- Melvin Gordon III, RB, LAC (7)
- Travis Etienne, RB, JAX (7)
- Mark Andrews, TE, BAL (8)
- Tee Higgins, WR, CIN (10)
- Russell Wilson, QB, SEA (9)
- Kyle Pitts, TE, ATL (6)
- David Johnson, RB, HOU (10)
- Odell Beckham Jr., WR, CLE (13)
- Javonte Williams, RB, DEN (11)
- JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR, PIT (7)
- Aaron Rodgers, QB, GBP (13)
- Kenny Golladay, WR, NYG (10)
- Brandin Cooks, WR, HOU (10)
- Tyler Boyd, WR, CIN (10)
- Leonard Fournette, RB, TBB (9)
- Trey Sermon, RB, SFO (6)
- DJ Chark Jr., WR, JAX (7)
- Chase Claypool, WR, PIT (7)
- Antonio Brown, WR, TBB (9)
- Zack Moss, RB, BUF (7)
- Logan Thomas, TE, WFT (9)
- Damien Harris, RB, NEP (14)
- Tom Brady, QB, TBB (9)
- Robby Anderson, WR, CAR (13)
- James Conner, RB, ARZ (12)
- Justin Herbert, QB, LAC (7)
- Deebo Samuel, WR, SFO (6)
- Raheem Mostert, RB, SFO (6)
- Dallas Goedert, TE, PHI (14)
- Jerry Jeudy, WR, DEN (11)
- Kenyan Drake, RB, LVR (8)
- Michael Carter, RB, NYJ (6)
- William Fuller V, WR, MIA (14)
- Ronald Jones II, RB, TBB (9)
- Laviska Shenault Jr., WR, JAX (7)
- Ryan Tannehill, QB, TEN (13)
- Latavius Murray, RB, NOS (6)
- Robert Tonyan, TE, GBP (13)
- Curtis Samuel, WR, WFT (9)
- Devin Singletary, RB, BUF (7)
A couple of notes about this list of the top 100 players overall for PPR fantasy leagues in 2021.
It is possible to use this list to "draft by numbers," take the highest-ranked player available and make it through the first eight or nine rounds in OK shape. But a lot depends on the flow of a draft. If the top available player in four of the first five rounds is a wide receiver, then you're probably going to be in trouble.
This is more to get a feeling for the valuation of players at different positions—at least in this analyst's opinion. Running backs rule the front end of the list, just as they do the early rounds of most drafts. But the wideouts make a push around the Round 5-6 range, and by the time you reach the back of the top 100, the backs and wide receivers have evened out.
Only one quarterback is ranked inside the top 40 (Patrick Mahomes of the Chiefs), and no defense or kicker has any business anywhere near the top 100 (or even 150).
Top 100 Players Overall
Bye week in parentheses
Average draft position data courtesy of Fantasy Football Calculator.
Fantasy scoring data courtesy of My Fantasy League.
Gary Davenport is a two-time Fantasy Sports Writers Association Football Writer of the Year. Follow him on Twitter @IDPSharks.