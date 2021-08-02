2021 Fantasy Football Mock Draft: Latest Projections Entering NFL Preseason

13 of 13

Quarterbacks

Lamar Jackson, BAL (5.08); Trey Lance, SFO (14.05)

To be completely honest, with the benefit of hindsight, part of me wishes I had waited to draft a quarterback. Nine times out of 10 it's a smart play. But if Jackson's passing numbers rebound somewhat in 2021, he could have another monstrous fantasy season.

Running Backs

Jonathan Taylor, IND (1.08); Najee Harris, PIT (2.05); Miles Sanders, PHI (3.08); Trey Sermon, SFO (7.08); Zack Moss, BUF (10.05)

As is normally the case, my running backs are the strength of my team. Wentz's injury might hurt Taylor's efficiency, but it could also bump his touch count. The sky is the limit for the two rookie backs. Harris needs competent line play. Sermon needs touches. Moss is admittedly not much more than a flier, but he's one with some potential. There's been talent and depth here at fantasy's most important position—you aren't gonna win much without a solid cadre in the backfield.

Wide Receivers

Terry McLaurin, WFT (4.05); Tyler Boyd, CIN (8.05); Deebo Samuel, SFO (9.08); DeVante Parker, MIA (11.08); Michael Pittman Jr., IND (12.05)

Admittedly, this is the weakest position on my roster—it's the price you pay for wailing away at running back, taking a quarterback in the fifth round and even selecting a tight end relatively early. Still, McLaurin is a legitimate threat to post WR1 numbers, and if Boyd can come close to the top 25, all that's necessary is finding one weekly starter from Samuel, Parker and Pittman (or a free-agent pickup like John Brown of the Raiders). It's a brand of roulette I'm all too accustomed to, and while there's no guarantee I'll pull it off, it has worked more than once in the past.

Tight Ends

T.J. Hockenson, DET (6.05); Zach Ertz, PHI (13.08)

There's little disagreement among fantasy analysts that Kelce, Waller and Kittle are the top three fantasy tight ends in 2021 (in that order). That unanimity ends when discussion of tight end No. 4 enters the conversation. For my money, it's Hockenson, who could threaten for the league lead in targets among tight ends. Garbage-time points count the same as the others. Ertz is a one-week starter—in Week 9 when Hockenson is on bye.

Kicker and Team Defense

Denver Broncos D/ST (15.08); Greg Zuerlein, DAL (16.05)

In addition to that juicy set of matchups to open the season that were already mentioned, the Broncos have a pair of talented edge-rushers in Von Miller and Bradley Chubb and maybe the best secondary in the entire league. Even so, come October 3 when the Ravens come to town, it's off to the waiver wire they go most likely. With Dak Prescott back, the Cowboys offense should be among the NFL's best—and that means scoring opportunities for "Greg the Leg."

Were I grading this draft, I'd likely give it a "B-." That Lamar Jackson pick was an unnecessary blow to an already shaky WR corps. But it's a team capable of vying for the playoffs, and at day's end, that's all you can reasonably ask from a draft.

