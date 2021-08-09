2021 Fantasy Football: Top Sleepers at Every Position

0 of 10

There is not a more popular (or overused) term in fantasy football than "sleeper," and it isn't hard to see why.

Landing a player late who goes on to become a quality weekly starter is how good teams become great. How playoff contenders take the next step to unstoppable juggernaut.

Cue the fantasy managers who landed James Robinson of the Jacksonville Jaguars last year nodding enthusiastically.

It's overused because many of the guys who get labeled as sleepers each year really aren't. More than one fantasy pundit has deemed Trey Sermon of the San Francisco 49ers a sleeper, but with buzz building around the rookie runner from the moment he was drafted, any discount that once came with Sermon is now long gone. He's not making it out of the seventh round of drafts at this point.

However, there are some legitimate sleepers still out there—players available outside the 10th round who have the potential to become significant contributors for fantasy managers in 2021.

Let's get this party started...with a veteran quarterback who would be a first-round pick if fantasy leagues awarded bonus points for magnificent facial hair.

