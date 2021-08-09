WFT Players to Watch Ahead of Preseason Week 1

0 of 3

Andrew Harnik/Associated Press

The Washington Football Team won the NFC East last season and will look to build on that 7-9 campaign in 2021. The challenge of repeating as division champion will begin Thursday, when the Football Team opens its preseason against the New England Patriots.

While starters don't often see extensive playing time in the preseason opener, Washington plans to play many of its first-stringers against New England.

"We're gonna play our guys on Thursday," head coach Ron Rivera said, per Michael David Smith of ProFootballTalk. "I'll tell you that right now. I mean, it's a great opportunity. It's against a very good football team. Well coached. So I'm excited about that potential."

Fans may not get a glimpse of every starter Thursday, but several key contributors are likely to take the field. Here are three worth following as Washington kicks off its 2021 preseason.