49ers Players to Watch Ahead of Preseason Week 1

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

The San Francisco 49ers are looking to rebound from a season largely derailed by injury. Their 2021 journey will officially begin on Saturday, when they host the Kansas City Chiefs in their first game of the preseason.

While key starters don't see much action in the exhibition opener, there should still be plenty to watch during San Francisco's first preseason contest in two years. Several rookies are likely to make their debuts, and other key contributors should be on the field as well.

One player who isn't likely to see game action is star pass-rusher Nick Bosa, who is recovering from a torn ACL.

"Bosa looks great on the side," General manager John Lynch said, per Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area. "Probably won't see him much through the preseason, but he's tracking well for Week 1."

While fans probably aren't going to get a glimpse of Bosa on Saturday, here are three players they can likely follow instead.