Jets Players to Watch Ahead of Preseason Week 1

RICH SCHULTZ/Associated Press

On Saturday night, New York Jets fans got their first glimpse at the 2021 team in a game setting. The Green and White scrimmage took place at MetLife Stadium, which was a step up from watching the team practice during training camp.

The Jets will be back at MetLife Stadium on Saturday when they take on the New York Giants in the first of their three preseason games. It will be the first opportunity for these players to suit up and hit players wearing a different uniform this summer.

While preseason results don't matter, the games are important because players are trying to ramp up ahead of the upcoming season. And for some, there are position battles taking place, so they need to go out there and impress the coaching staff to try to earn either a starting spot or a place on the roster.

With the Jets' preseason opener only five days away, here are a few players to keep an eye on heading into the matchup vs. the Giants.