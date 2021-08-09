NBA Rumors: Latest on Damian Lillard Trade, CJ McCollum and Lauri Markkanen

1 of 3

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Speculation that Damian Lillard may request a trade from the Portland Trail Blazersa hasn't been dampened by their moves this offseason. While the star guard was representing his country in the Olympics the Blazers were busy signing Cody Zeller and Tony Snell.

That's not exactly a strong pitch for Dame to stay with a franchise that has made it to the Conference Finals just once in his nine seasons with the team.

While Lillard could decide to give new head coach Chauncey Billups and the team the front office has assembled a shot, the Philadelphia Sixers remain hopeful that won't be the case.

Derek Bodner of The Athletic reported the Sixers have had their eye on Lillard and his situation for a long time, likening it to their pursuit of another superstar when Daryl Morey arrived:

"From the very start of Morey's tenure in Philadelphia the organization was almost singularly focused on monitoring the James Harden situation in Houston, according to sources both inside and out of the organization. Since the Sixers season ended, the team has similarly kept a watchful eye on the status of Lillard in Portland."

Should the 31-year-old ask to be traded out of the only franchise he's played for, the Sixers are in a good position to trade for him. They will likely have the most talented player any team is willing to send in return for Lillard in Ben Simmons.

Questions remain about Simmons' ability to be the best player on a title-winning team, but there's no debating his efficacy as a regular-season force. The 25-year-old would give them a star in his prime to build around while staying relatively competitive in the West.