Olympic 2021 Medal Count: Final Tally, Winners from Day 16 Early Events

The United States used a Day 16 surge of gold medals to top the overall tables for golds and overall medals.

The Americans were expected to get within one gold of China through their women's basketball gold, but there were questions about where the other two first-place finishes would come from.

One of the two was a surprise, as Jennifer Valente took home the gold in the women's omnium event in track cycling.

With the U.S. level with China, the women's volleyball squad ensured the United States would finish on top by knocking off Brazil in straight sets to earn the final American gold.

The United States finished with 113 overall medals and 39 golds. The full medal table can be found here on the Olympics' official website.

Day 16 Medal Winners

Women's Basketball

Gold: United States

Silver: Japan

Bronze: France

Boxing

Men's Lightweight

Gold: Andy Cruz, Cuba

Silver: Keyshawn Davis, United States

Bronze: Harry Garside, Australia

Bronze: Hovhannes Bachkov, Armenia

Men's Super Heavyweight

Gold: Bakhodir Jalolov, Uzbekistan

Silver: Richard Torrez Jr., United States

Bronze: Frazer Clarke, Great Britain

Bronze: Kamshybek Kunkabayev, Kazakhstan

Women's Lightweight

Gold: Kellie Harrington, Ireland

Silver: Beatriz Ferreira, Brazil

Bronze: Sudaporn Seesondee, Thailand

Bronze: Mira Potkonen, Finland

Women's Middleweight

Gold: Lauren Price, Great Britain

Silver: Li Qian, China

Bronze: Nouchka Fontijn, Netherlands

Bronze: Zemfira Magomedalieva, Russian Olympic Committee

Cycling

Men's Omnium

Gold: Jason Kenny, Great Britain

Silver: Mohd Azizulhasni Awang, Malaysia

Bronze: Harrie Lavreysen, Netherlands

Women's Omnium

Gold: Jennifer Valente, United States

Silver: Yumi Kajihara, Japan

Bronze: Kirsten Wild, Netherlands

Women's Sprint

Gold: Kelsey Mitchell, Canada

Silver: Olena Starikova, Ukraine

Bronze: Wai Sze Lee, Hong Kong

Women's Handball

Gold: France

Silver: Russian Olympic Committee

Bronze: Norway

Rhythmic Gymnastics

Team All-Around

Gold: Bulgaria

Silver: Russian Olympic Committee

Bronze: Italy

Track and Field

Men's Marathon

Gold: Eliud Kipchoge, Kenya

Silver: Abdi Nageeye, Netherlands

Bronze: Bashir Abdi, Belgium

Women's Volleyball

Gold: United States

Silver: Brazil

Bronze: Serbia

Men's Water Polo

Gold: Serbia

Silver: Greece

Bronze: Hungary

United States Wins 1st Women's Volleyball Gold

The final gold medal earned by Americans at the Tokyo Olympics was significant in more ways than one.

The United States won its first-ever women's indoor volleyball gold, and that victory put the country on top of the gold medal table.

Sunday's win came over Brazil, who beat the United States in the gold-medal games in 2008 and 2012. The USA won the bronze medal at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games.

The straight-set sweep was the first in a women's gold-medal match since China beat the United States at the 1984 Los Angeles Games.

The victory is all the more impressive considering Brazil has been one of the dominant forces of the sport for decades, reaching the medal round in seven of its last eight Olympic appearances.

The Americans got better as the match went on. They won the three-set matchup 25-21, 25-20, 25-14. They needed 25 minutes to finish off the Brazilians in the third set.

Annie Drews led the United States with 14 points. Jordan Larson chipped in with 12 points and Michelle Bartsch-Hackley provided 11 points in attack.

The victory over Brazil produced the 39th and final American gold medal. Without the win, the United States would have stayed level with China on 38 golds after it lost two boxing gold-medal bouts.

Jennifer Valente Wins 1st Gold For U.S. Women In Track Cycling

Hours before the women's volleyball team earned its first-ever gold, Jennifer Valente provided USA Cycling with its first-ever top finish in a women's track cycling event.

On Sunday, Valente won the women's omnium, which consists of a scratch race, tempo race, points race and elimination race. Valente earned 124 total points and finished inside the top four in each of the races.

The 26-year-old became the first American to win gold in track cycling since Marty Nothstein did so at the 2000 Sydney Games.

Valente expressed her emotions about winning the gold right after the race to TeamUSA.org's Peggy Shinn.

"I think the biggest [realization] is just that none of them had really set in yet," said Valente of her emotions. "I don't know if they still have set in and understanding what it means to be an Olympic champion. I was just … it's been really emotional, and it's been a long five years, and I'm so happy with this result."

Valente's win, along with the golds from the women's basketball and volleyball teams, gave American women 66 medals in Tokyo.