    Olympic 2021 Medal Count: Final Tally, Winners from Day 16 Early Events

    Joe Tansey@JTansey90Featured ColumnistAugust 8, 2021

    TOKYO, JAPAN - AUGUST 08: Players of Team United States celebrate after winning the Women's Gold Medal Match between Brazil and United States on day sixteen of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Arena on August 8, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Liu Yaru/CHINASPORTS/VCG via Getty Images)
    VCG/Getty Images

    The United States used a Day 16 surge of gold medals to top the overall tables for golds and overall medals. 

    The Americans were expected to get within one gold of China through their women's basketball gold, but there were questions about where the other two first-place finishes would come from. 

    One of the two was a surprise, as Jennifer Valente took home the gold in the women's omnium event in track cycling. 

    With the U.S. level with China, the women's volleyball squad ensured the United States would finish on top by knocking off Brazil in straight sets to earn the final American gold. 

    The United States finished with 113 overall medals and 39 golds. The full medal table can be found here on the Olympics' official website.

            

    Day 16 Medal Winners

    Women's Basketball

    Gold: United States

    Silver: Japan

    Bronze: France

       

    Boxing

    Men's Lightweight

    Gold: Andy Cruz, Cuba

    Silver: Keyshawn Davis, United States

    Bronze: Harry Garside, Australia

    Bronze: Hovhannes Bachkov, Armenia

         

    Men's Super Heavyweight

    Gold: Bakhodir Jalolov, Uzbekistan

    Silver: Richard Torrez Jr., United States

    Bronze: Frazer Clarke, Great Britain

    Bronze: Kamshybek Kunkabayev, Kazakhstan

        

    Women's Lightweight

    Gold: Kellie Harrington, Ireland

    Silver: Beatriz Ferreira, Brazil

    Bronze: Sudaporn Seesondee, Thailand

    Bronze: Mira Potkonen, Finland

        

    Women's Middleweight

    Gold: Lauren Price, Great Britain

    Silver: Li Qian, China

    Bronze: Nouchka Fontijn, Netherlands

    Bronze: Zemfira Magomedalieva, Russian Olympic Committee

          

    Cycling

    Men's Omnium

    Gold: Jason Kenny, Great Britain

    Silver: Mohd Azizulhasni Awang, Malaysia

    Bronze: Harrie Lavreysen, Netherlands

         

    Women's Omnium

    Gold: Jennifer Valente, United States

    Silver: Yumi Kajihara, Japan

    Bronze: Kirsten Wild, Netherlands

        

    Women's Sprint

    Gold: Kelsey Mitchell, Canada

    Silver: Olena Starikova, Ukraine

    Bronze: Wai Sze Lee, Hong Kong

         

    Women's Handball

    Gold: France

    Silver: Russian Olympic Committee

    Bronze: Norway

         

    Rhythmic Gymnastics

    Team All-Around

    Gold: Bulgaria

    Silver: Russian Olympic Committee

    Bronze: Italy

        

    Track and Field

    Men's Marathon

    Gold: Eliud Kipchoge, Kenya

    Silver: Abdi Nageeye, Netherlands

    Bronze: Bashir Abdi, Belgium

       

    Women's Volleyball

    Gold: United States

    Silver: Brazil

    Bronze: Serbia

        

    Men's Water Polo

    Gold: Serbia

    Silver: Greece

    Bronze: Hungary 

         

    United States Wins 1st Women's Volleyball Gold

    The final gold medal earned by Americans at the Tokyo Olympics was significant in more ways than one.

    The United States won its first-ever women's indoor volleyball gold, and that victory put the country on top of the gold medal table.

    Sunday's win came over Brazil, who beat the United States in the gold-medal games in 2008 and 2012. The USA won the bronze medal at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games. 

    The straight-set sweep was the first in a women's gold-medal match since China beat the United States at the 1984 Los Angeles Games. 

    The victory is all the more impressive considering Brazil has been one of the dominant forces of the sport for decades, reaching the medal round in seven of its last eight Olympic appearances. 

    The Americans got better as the match went on. They won the three-set matchup 25-21, 25-20, 25-14. They needed 25 minutes to finish off the Brazilians in the third set. 

    Annie Drews led the United States with 14 points. Jordan Larson chipped in with 12 points and Michelle Bartsch-Hackley provided 11 points in attack. 

    The victory over Brazil produced the 39th and final American gold medal. Without the win, the United States would have stayed level with China on 38 golds after it lost two boxing gold-medal bouts. 

            

    Jennifer Valente Wins 1st Gold For U.S. Women In Track Cycling

    Hours before the women's volleyball team earned its first-ever gold, Jennifer Valente provided USA Cycling with its first-ever top finish in a women's track cycling event. 

    On Sunday, Valente won the women's omnium, which consists of a scratch race, tempo race, points race and elimination race. Valente earned 124 total points and finished inside the top four in each of the races.

    The 26-year-old became the first American to win gold in track cycling since Marty Nothstein did so at the 2000 Sydney Games. 

    Valente expressed her emotions about winning the gold right after the race to TeamUSA.org's Peggy Shinn.

    "I think the biggest [realization] is just that none of them had really set in yet," said Valente of her emotions. "I don't know if they still have set in and understanding what it means to be an Olympic champion. I was just … it's been really emotional, and it's been a long five years, and I'm so happy with this result."

    Valente's win, along with the golds from the women's basketball and volleyball teams, gave American women 66 medals in Tokyo.

