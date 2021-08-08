NBA Rumors: Latest Buzz on CJ McCollum Trade, Aron Baynes and More

1 of 3

Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

CJ McCollum has spent his first eight NBA seasons with the Portland Trail Blazers and is under contract through the end of the 2023-24 season. So if the 29-year-old shooting guard were to change teams before then, it would have to be via trade.

However, it seems like that isn't likely this offseason. According to The Athletic's Jason Quick, the Trail Blazers are "not actively shopping" McCollum. And that may not change anytime soon.

"I don't know whether that is because Portland doesn't agree with how teams value McCollum or whether [general manager] Neil Olshey is overly infatuated with him, but the general tone I've heard is the Blazers won't move him just to have a different look next season," Quick wrote.

There had been some speculation that Portland could look to trade McCollum to shake up its roster. Instead, he looks likely to be back with the team for his ninth NBA season.

McCollum averaged a career-high 23.1 points and 4.7 assists in 47 games for the Trail Blazers during the 2020-21 campaign.