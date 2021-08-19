Report: Dodgers' Trevor Bauer Has Administrative Leave Extended Through Aug. 27

D. ROSS CAMERON/Associated Press

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Trevor Bauer's administrative leave has been extended by Major League Baseball for the sixth time amid an investigation into allegations of sexual assault, according to ESPN's Alden Gonzalez.

Bauer, 30, was first placed on administrative leave on July 2.

The report comes after a judge rejected a woman's request for a permanent restraining order against Bauer on Thursday. Bill Shaikin of the Los Angeles Times said Thursday that MLB's investigation will not be "immediately" affected by the judge's ruling.

The woman accused the veteran pitcher of sexually assaulting her on two separate occasions and filed for a domestic violence restraining order against him. Per Brittany Ghiroli and Katie Strang of The Athletic, the woman said those assaults included Bauer "punching her in the face, vagina, and buttocks, sticking his fingers down her throat, and strangling her to the point where she lost consciousness multiple times."

After the second alleged assault, the woman reportedly suffered "two black eyes, a bloodied swollen lip, significant bruising and scratching to one side of her face."

She also said Bauer penetrated her anally nonconsensually while she was unconscious.

She said her time with Bauer began as consensual sexual encounters but that Bauer became more aggressive, sticking his fingers down her throat and choking her with her own hair before she lost consciousness in their first sexual encounter.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

In the second encounter, the woman said Bauer made her agree to a safe word but again choked her to the point of unconsciousness and when she regained consciousness, Bauer was punching her. He then allegedly choked her with her own hair again until she lost consciousness a second time.

Bauer and his legal team have maintained that the encounters were completely consensual.

"Mr. Bauer had a brief and wholly consensual sexual relationship initiated by [the woman] beginning in April 2021," his agent, Jon Fetterolf, said in a statement in June. "We have messages that show [her] repeatedly asking for 'rough' sexual encounters involving requests to be 'choked out' and slapped in the face."

The Pasadena Police Department previously opened up an investigation into the matter, with Shaikin noting after Thursday's ruling that the department may still be considering whether criminal charges should be filed.

