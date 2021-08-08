Jose Aldo Beats Pedro Munhoz via Decision in UFC 265 Co-Main Event

Josh Hedges/Getty Images

Jose Aldo scored a unanimous-decision win over Pedro Munhoz to continue his momentum in the bantamweight division at UFC 265 from Houston on Saturday.

Munhoz spent most of the night coming forward and attempting to bring the fight to his legendary opponent, but Aldo was simply too fast and powerful for his opponent. He got the clean sweep on all three scorecards, 30-27.

Aldo showed in the first round that he's still a dangerous striker. He wasn't afraid to stand in the pocket and fired off some punches that were reminiscent of his glory days as the 145-pound champion. He made a strong case for the opening round with a variety of boxing strikes.

The second round was more of the same. Munhoz stalking forward while Aldo ripped punches to the body and head that scored more often than not. He drew praise from analysts who were big fans of the hand speed on display from the veteran.

That hand speed and aggression didn't slow in the third round either. He showcased the combinations early in the round and scored a knockdown on a head kick later in the round.



The win rejuvenates some aspirations for Aldo to once again vie for a title.

The 34-year-old has experienced some ups and downs recently. After a loss to Alexander Volkanovski in a title eliminator at featherweight, he left the division he once ruled to try his hand at 135 pounds.

The immediate results weren't promising. He dropped a split decision to Marlon Moraes and was immediately thrust into a title shot with Petr Yan that resulted in a fifth-round TKO loss.

In hindsight, Aldo acknowledges that process might have been rushed, but he is confident in his future in the weight class.

"I'm thinking about the ranking right now," Aldo told Simon Samano and John Morgan of MMA Junkie. "When I got to the division, I fought for the belt right away. Maybe it was too fast, but step by step I know where I am."

Those steps have now included a unanimous-decision win over Marlon "Chito" Vera and a win over Munhoz.

There's still a lot for Aldo to prove at bantamweight. Munhoz is strong competition but has had his own struggles against the elite of the division. Blemishes to his record include Aljamain Sterling and Frankie Edgar. However, he holds wins over Cody Garbrandt and Jimmie Rivera.

For now, the biggest takeaway is that Aldo's legendary career isn't over quite yet.