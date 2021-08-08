Cyril Gane and the Real Winners and Losers from UFC 265

1 of 9

Houston, we have a superstar.

But to the dismay of the fans at the Toyota Center, it’s not Lewis.

Instead, it was Gane who dominated the thrown-together title match for each and every minute, strafing his bigger, slower opponent with punches and kicks and bamboozling him with movement.

Ultimately, it was a hard kick to Lewis’ left leg that rendered him immobile and a follow-up combination of punches that prompted him to turn his back and fall to his knees.

Gane immediately pounced and unleashed a series of 14 straight right-handed hammer fists before referee Dan Miragliotta finally intervened at 4:11 of Round 3.

And, truthfully, it wasn’t that close.

“He’s a problem. He’s a problem for them all,” Cormier said. “If he can fight like this. If he doesn’t let Francis Ngannou get rolling downhill. Heavyweights want to brawl. (Lewis) never had a chance. Cyril Gane just literally outclassed him. This man’s ready for a title. That’s all there is to it.”

Gane became the first Frenchman to win a UFC title belt, and his seven-fight win streak with the promotion is the second-longest of all time in the heavyweight division.

The final striking numbers read 99-8 in Gane’s favor.

And again, it didn’t seem that close.

Gane was clearly the faster and more athletic man from the start, and he consistently pressed the action in the opening round while constantly changing stances, bouncing on hie toes and giving Lewis multiple angles and looks.

The gap became more pronounced and Lewis looked dejected on his stool following the second round, and the leg kicks ultimately left him defenseless deep into the third.

It was Lewis’ first loss since he dropped consecutive fights to Cormier and Junior Dos Santos in late 2018 and early 2019. He’d won four straight since then, including two straight KOs that tied him for the UFC’s all-time heavyweight lead with 12.

Gane, meanwhile, improved to 10-0 as a pro and didn’t hesitate to call for a showdown with Ngannou, with whom he has trained in the past.

“I have no message for him. The fight’s gonna go off,” he said. “Let’s go. Just let’s go.”

Cruz concurred.

