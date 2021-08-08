Biggest Stars to Watch for in the 2024 Paris Olympics

1 of 8

Gregory Bull/Associated Press

Entering the 2020 Olympics, Katie Ledecky was already occupying rarefied air in the sport of swimming.

Ledecky shocked when she won gold in the 800-meter freestyle by more than four seconds in the 2012 London Games, her first Olympics. She became a household name at the 2016 Rio Games, where she took three individual gold medals (200-meter freestyle, 400-meter freestyle, 800-meter freestyle) and helped lead Team USA to a gold- and silver-medal finish in the 4x200-meter freestyle relay and the 4x100-meter freestyle relay, respectively.

However, her first event in Tokyo was a surprising disappointment; despite ranking first overall in the prelims of the 400-meter freestyle, she trailed Australian swimmer Ariarne Titmus by over a half a second to fail to win an individual event at the Olympics for the first time. She then finished off the podium, in fifth, in the 200-meter freestyle.

But the world didn't need to worry about Ledecky's swimming prowess. In her next event, the 1,500-meter freestyle, she secured her first gold medal in Tokyo—finishing four seconds faster than U.S. teammate Erica Sullivan. In the 4x200 freestyle relay, the U.S. had fallen behind Australia and China by the time Ledecky entered the water. Her 1:53.76 split, the fastest in all the relay finals, allowed the U.S. to edge out Australia and finish in second. With her gold medal in the 800-meter freestyle to mark seventh overall, Ledecky sits behind Michael Phelps as the Olympic swimmer with the most individual gold medals.

Now 24, Ledecky has the distinction of being both the youngest and oldest swimmer to win the 800-meter freestyle, with her first win in 2012 coming at 15. She can bump up the record for oldest at 27 years old in the 2024 Paris Olympics, which Ledecky told People she's "definitely targeting."

"You can ask me about 2028 in 2024, but I can say with pretty good confidence that I'm going through 2024," Ledecky said. "It's exciting."

With at least two more individual gold medals in 2024, Ledecky can surpass American Jenny Thompson all-time Olympic record for gold medals among female swimmers.