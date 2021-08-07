Olympic 2021 Medal Count: Final Tally, Winners from Day 15 Early Events

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

The United States assembled one of the most decorated relay teams in history to finish off the track and field events at the Summer Olympics with a gold medal.

The American 4x400 relay team of Sydney McLaughlin, Allyson Felix, Dalilah Muhammad and Athing Mu lived up to the "Dream Team" billing they received on social media and smashed the competition in the final women's track event of the competition.

Saturday morning's victory allowed Felix to become the most decorated track and field Olympian in American history with 11 medals. She tied Carl Lewis with 10 after her bronze in the women's 400 meters.

The United States men went on to complete a sweep in the 4x400 to finish off a successful medal day for the Americans.

Kevin Durant led the men's basketball team to first place and the women's water polo extended their dominance with another gold medal.

With one day left of competition, the United States leads China 108-87 in the overall medal count. China holds a two-medal lead for most golds. The Americans will try to make up the gold medal difference in women's basketball, women's volleyball and boxing.

The full updated medal table can be found here on the Olympics' official website.

Day 15 Medal Winners

Artistic Swimming

Team

Gold: Russian Olympic Committee

Silver: China

Bronze: Ukraine

Baseball

Gold: Japan

Silver: United States

Bronze: Dominican Republic

Men's Basketball

Gold: United States

Silver: France

Bronze: Australia

Men's Beach Volleyball

Gold: Christian Sorum/Anders Mol, Norway

Silver: Viacheslav Krasilnikov/Oleg Stoyanovskiy, Russian Olympic Committee

Bronze: Ahmed Tijan/Cherif Younousse, Qatar

Canoe/Kayak

Women's Canoe Double 500m

Gold: China

Silver: Ukraine

Bronze: Canada

Women's Kayak Four 500m

Gold: Hungary

Silver: Belarus

Bronze: Poland

Cycling

Men's Madison

Gold: Denmark

Silver: Great Britain

Bronze: France

Diving

Men's 10m Platform

Gold: Yuan Cao, China

Silver: Jian Yang, China

Bronze: Tom Daley, Great Britain

Equestrian

Team Jumping

Gold: Sweden

Silver: United States

Bronze: Belgium

Men's Handball

Gold: France

Silver: Denmark

Bronze: Spain

Karate

Men's Kumite +75kg

Gold: Sajad Ganzajdeh, Iran

Silver: Tareg Hamedi, Saudi Arabia

Bronze: Ryutaro Araga, Japan

Bronze: Ugur Aktas, Turkey

Women's Kumite +61kg

Gold: Feryal Abdelaziz, Egypt

Silver: Iryna Zaretska, Azerbaijan

Bronze: Li Gong, China

Bronze: Sofya Berultseva, Kazakhstan

Men's Modern Penthalon

Gold: Joseph Choong, Great Britain

Silver: Ahmed Elgendy, Egypt

Bronze: Woongtae Jun, South Korea

Rhythmic Gymnastics

Individual All-Around

Gold: Linoy Ashram, Israel

Silver: Dina Averina, Russian Olympic Committee

Bronze: Alina Harnasko, Belarus

Men's Soccer

Gold: Brazil

Silver: Spain

Bronze: Mexico

Track and Field

Men's 1,500m

Gold: Jakob Ingebrigtsen, Norway

Silver: Timothy Cheruiyot, Kenya

Bronze: Josh Kerr, Great Britain

Men's 4x400 Relay

Gold: United States

Silver: Netherlands

Bronze: Botswana

Men's Javelin Throw

Gold: Neeraj Chopra, India

Silver: Jakub Vadlejch, Czech Republic

Bronze: Vitezslav Vesely, Czech Republic

Women's 4x400 Relay

Gold: United States

Silver: Poland

Bronze: Jamaica

Women's High Jump

Gold: Mariya Lasitskene, Russian Olympic Committee

Silver: Nicola McDermott, Australia

Bronze: Yaroslava Mahuchikh, Ukraine

Women's Marathon

Gold: Peres Jepchirchir, Kenya

Silver: Brigid Kosgei, Kenya

Bronze: Molly Seidel, United States

Men's Volleyball

Gold: France

Silver: Russian Olympic Committee

Bronze: Argentina

Women's Water Polo

Gold: United States

Silver: Spain

Bronze: Hungary

Wrestling

Men's Freestyle 65kg

Gold: Takuto Otoguro, Japan

Silver: Haji Aliyev, Azerbaijan

Bronze: Bajrang Punia, India

Bronze: Gadzhimurad Rashidov, Russian Olympic Committee

Men's Freestyle 97kg

Gold: Abdulrashid Sadulaev, Russian Olympic Committee

Silver: Kyle Snyder, United States

Bronze: Abraham de Jesus Conyedo Ruano, Italy

Bronze: Reineris Salas Perez, Cuba

Women's Freestyle 50kg

Gold: Yui Susaki, Japan

Silver: Yunan Sun, China

Bronze: Sarah Hildebrandt, United States

Bronze: Mariya Stadnik, Azerbaijan

"Dream Team" Helps Felix Set American Track and Field Record

The United States called upon the 400-meter hurdles and 800-meter gold medalists, the second-place finisher in the 400-meter hurdles and a 10-time Olympic medalist to run the women's 4x400 relay.

The "Dream Team" of runners smashed the competition to help Felix earn her 11th overall track and field medal to surpass Lewis as the most decorated American track and field athlete.

McLaughlin ran the first leg in 50.21 seconds and that turned out to be the worst time of the four runners.

Felix turned in a split of 49.38 and then Muhammad and Mu went under 49 seconds to solidify the first-place position.

The Americans won by just under four seconds over Poland in a time of 3:16.85. The Polish team took silver in 3:20.53.

Every member of the 4x400 relay team now has multiple gold medals in their careers. McLaughlin beat out Muhammad, who was the reigning champion, to win the 400-meter hurdles. Mu won the 800 meters.

Felix picked up her seventh gold medal and first from the Tokyo Games. She earned her first-ever bronze medal in the women's 400 meters.

The 35-year-old legend was part of the 4x400 relay team that won gold in Beijing (2008), London (2012) and Rio de Janeiro (2016). She also took first in the 4x100 relay in London and Rio.

The American men followed up the women's triumph with a win of their own to give the Americans seven gold medals in track and field.

McLaughlin and Mu were two of four women to win individual events. Ryan Crouser was the only man to win an individual gold for the United States in shot put.

United States Women's Water Polo Continues Dynasty

One of the best dynasties in Olympic sports that you may have never heard of continued on Saturday with another gold medal.

The United States won its third consecutive Olympic gold medal in women's water polo through a 14-5 victory over Spain.

Saturday's win in the gold-medal match gave the American women their third three-peat in an international competition over the last decade.

The United States won the last three World Cups and World Championships. If you go back even further, the Americans have six consecutive medals of any kind at the Summer Olympics.

Three-time gold medal winner Maggie Steffens was proud of the all-around effort produced by her team, per Jay Cohen of the Associated Press.

“It wasn’t just one player. It wasn’t two players,” Steffens said. “You look up on there and we had different people getting blocks, different people getting huge goals here, different people guarding and to see such a full team at the end of this just makes me feel really proud to be a part of it.”

If all goes right for the Americans on Sunday, they could finish the final weekend of the Tokyo Games with wins in three women's team sports. The women's basketball and volleyball teams compete on Saturday night and Sunday morning.