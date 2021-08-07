Olympic 2021 Medal Count: Final Tally, Winners from Day 15 Early Events

Olympic 2021 Medal Count: Final Tally, Winners from Day 15 Early EventsAugust 7, 2021
The United States assembled one of the most decorated relay teams in history to finish off the track and field events at the Summer Olympics with a gold medal.
The American 4x400 relay team of Sydney McLaughlin, Allyson Felix, Dalilah Muhammad and Athing Mu lived up to the "Dream Team" billing they received on social media and smashed the competition in the final women's track event of the competition.
Saturday morning's victory allowed Felix to become the most decorated track and field Olympian in American history with 11 medals. She tied Carl Lewis with 10 after her bronze in the women's 400 meters.
The United States men went on to complete a sweep in the 4x400 to finish off a successful medal day for the Americans.
Kevin Durant led the men's basketball team to first place and the women's water polo extended their dominance with another gold medal.
With one day left of competition, the United States leads China 108-87 in the overall medal count. China holds a two-medal lead for most golds. The Americans will try to make up the gold medal difference in women's basketball, women's volleyball and boxing.
The full updated medal table can be found here on the Olympics' official website.
Day 15 Medal Winners
Artistic Swimming
Team
Gold: Russian Olympic Committee
Silver: China
Bronze: Ukraine
Baseball
Gold: Japan
Silver: United States
Bronze: Dominican Republic
Men's Basketball
Gold: United States
Silver: France
Bronze: Australia
Men's Beach Volleyball
Gold: Christian Sorum/Anders Mol, Norway
Silver: Viacheslav Krasilnikov/Oleg Stoyanovskiy, Russian Olympic Committee
Bronze: Ahmed Tijan/Cherif Younousse, Qatar
Canoe/Kayak
Women's Canoe Double 500m
Gold: China
Silver: Ukraine
Bronze: Canada
Women's Kayak Four 500m
Gold: Hungary
Silver: Belarus
Bronze: Poland
Cycling
Men's Madison
Gold: Denmark
Silver: Great Britain
Bronze: France
Diving
Men's 10m Platform
Gold: Yuan Cao, China
Silver: Jian Yang, China
Bronze: Tom Daley, Great Britain
Equestrian
Team Jumping
Gold: Sweden
Silver: United States
Bronze: Belgium
Men's Handball
Gold: France
Silver: Denmark
Bronze: Spain
Karate
Men's Kumite +75kg
Gold: Sajad Ganzajdeh, Iran
Silver: Tareg Hamedi, Saudi Arabia
Bronze: Ryutaro Araga, Japan
Bronze: Ugur Aktas, Turkey
Women's Kumite +61kg
Gold: Feryal Abdelaziz, Egypt
Silver: Iryna Zaretska, Azerbaijan
Bronze: Li Gong, China
Bronze: Sofya Berultseva, Kazakhstan
Men's Modern Penthalon
Gold: Joseph Choong, Great Britain
Silver: Ahmed Elgendy, Egypt
Bronze: Woongtae Jun, South Korea
Rhythmic Gymnastics
Individual All-Around
Gold: Linoy Ashram, Israel
Silver: Dina Averina, Russian Olympic Committee
Bronze: Alina Harnasko, Belarus
Men's Soccer
Gold: Brazil
Silver: Spain
Bronze: Mexico
Track and Field
Men's 1,500m
Gold: Jakob Ingebrigtsen, Norway
Silver: Timothy Cheruiyot, Kenya
Bronze: Josh Kerr, Great Britain
Men's 4x400 Relay
Gold: United States
Silver: Netherlands
Bronze: Botswana
Men's Javelin Throw
Gold: Neeraj Chopra, India
Silver: Jakub Vadlejch, Czech Republic
Bronze: Vitezslav Vesely, Czech Republic
Women's 4x400 Relay
Gold: United States
Silver: Poland
Bronze: Jamaica
Women's High Jump
Gold: Mariya Lasitskene, Russian Olympic Committee
Silver: Nicola McDermott, Australia
Bronze: Yaroslava Mahuchikh, Ukraine
Women's Marathon
Gold: Peres Jepchirchir, Kenya
Silver: Brigid Kosgei, Kenya
Bronze: Molly Seidel, United States
Men's Volleyball
Gold: France
Silver: Russian Olympic Committee
Bronze: Argentina
Women's Water Polo
Gold: United States
Silver: Spain
Bronze: Hungary
Wrestling
Men's Freestyle 65kg
Gold: Takuto Otoguro, Japan
Silver: Haji Aliyev, Azerbaijan
Bronze: Bajrang Punia, India
Bronze: Gadzhimurad Rashidov, Russian Olympic Committee
Men's Freestyle 97kg
Gold: Abdulrashid Sadulaev, Russian Olympic Committee
Silver: Kyle Snyder, United States
Bronze: Abraham de Jesus Conyedo Ruano, Italy
Bronze: Reineris Salas Perez, Cuba
Women's Freestyle 50kg
Gold: Yui Susaki, Japan
Silver: Yunan Sun, China
Bronze: Sarah Hildebrandt, United States
Bronze: Mariya Stadnik, Azerbaijan
"Dream Team" Helps Felix Set American Track and Field Record
The United States called upon the 400-meter hurdles and 800-meter gold medalists, the second-place finisher in the 400-meter hurdles and a 10-time Olympic medalist to run the women's 4x400 relay.
The "Dream Team" of runners smashed the competition to help Felix earn her 11th overall track and field medal to surpass Lewis as the most decorated American track and field athlete.
McLaughlin ran the first leg in 50.21 seconds and that turned out to be the worst time of the four runners.
Felix turned in a split of 49.38 and then Muhammad and Mu went under 49 seconds to solidify the first-place position.
The Americans won by just under four seconds over Poland in a time of 3:16.85. The Polish team took silver in 3:20.53.
Every member of the 4x400 relay team now has multiple gold medals in their careers. McLaughlin beat out Muhammad, who was the reigning champion, to win the 400-meter hurdles. Mu won the 800 meters.
Felix picked up her seventh gold medal and first from the Tokyo Games. She earned her first-ever bronze medal in the women's 400 meters.
The 35-year-old legend was part of the 4x400 relay team that won gold in Beijing (2008), London (2012) and Rio de Janeiro (2016). She also took first in the 4x100 relay in London and Rio.
The American men followed up the women's triumph with a win of their own to give the Americans seven gold medals in track and field.
McLaughlin and Mu were two of four women to win individual events. Ryan Crouser was the only man to win an individual gold for the United States in shot put.
United States Women's Water Polo Continues Dynasty
One of the best dynasties in Olympic sports that you may have never heard of continued on Saturday with another gold medal.
The United States won its third consecutive Olympic gold medal in women's water polo through a 14-5 victory over Spain.
Saturday's win in the gold-medal match gave the American women their third three-peat in an international competition over the last decade.
The United States won the last three World Cups and World Championships. If you go back even further, the Americans have six consecutive medals of any kind at the Summer Olympics.
Three-time gold medal winner Maggie Steffens was proud of the all-around effort produced by her team, per Jay Cohen of the Associated Press.
“It wasn’t just one player. It wasn’t two players,” Steffens said. “You look up on there and we had different people getting blocks, different people getting huge goals here, different people guarding and to see such a full team at the end of this just makes me feel really proud to be a part of it.”
If all goes right for the Americans on Sunday, they could finish the final weekend of the Tokyo Games with wins in three women's team sports. The women's basketball and volleyball teams compete on Saturday night and Sunday morning.