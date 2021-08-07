X

    Olympic 2021 Medal Count: Final Tally, Winners from Day 15 Early Events

    Joe Tansey@JTansey90Featured ColumnistAugust 7, 2021

    The United States team of Allyson Felix, Athing Mu, Dalilah Muhammad and Sydney Mclaughlin, from left, celebrate winning the gold medal in the final of the women's 4 x 400-meter relay at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
    Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

    The United States assembled one of the most decorated relay teams in history to finish off the track and field events at the Summer Olympics with a gold medal.

    The American 4x400 relay team of Sydney McLaughlin, Allyson Felix, Dalilah Muhammad and Athing Mu lived up to the "Dream Team" billing they received on social media and smashed the competition in the final women's track event of the competition.

    Saturday morning's victory allowed Felix to become the most decorated track and field Olympian in American history with 11 medals. She tied Carl Lewis with 10 after her bronze in the women's 400 meters. 

    The United States men went on to complete a sweep in the 4x400 to finish off a successful medal day for the Americans. 

    Kevin Durant led the men's basketball team to first place and the women's water polo extended their dominance with another gold medal.

    With one day left of competition, the United States leads China 108-87 in the overall medal count. China holds a two-medal lead for most golds. The Americans will try to make up the gold medal difference in women's basketball, women's volleyball and boxing.

    The full updated medal table can be found here on the Olympics' official website. 

            

    Day 15 Medal Winners

    Artistic Swimming

    Team

    Gold: Russian Olympic Committee

    Silver: China

    Bronze: Ukraine

        

    Baseball

    Gold: Japan

    Silver: United States

    Bronze: Dominican Republic

        

    Men's Basketball

    Gold: United States

    Silver: France

    Bronze: Australia 

        

    Men's Beach Volleyball

    Gold: Christian Sorum/Anders Mol, Norway

    Silver: Viacheslav Krasilnikov/Oleg Stoyanovskiy, Russian Olympic Committee

    Bronze: Ahmed Tijan/Cherif Younousse, Qatar

        

    Canoe/Kayak

    Women's Canoe Double 500m

    Gold: China

    Silver: Ukraine

    Bronze: Canada

          

    Women's Kayak Four 500m

    Gold: Hungary

    Silver: Belarus

    Bronze: Poland

         

    Cycling

    Men's Madison

    Gold: Denmark

    Silver: Great Britain

    Bronze: France

         

    Diving 

    Men's 10m Platform

    Gold: Yuan Cao, China

    Silver: Jian Yang, China

    Bronze: Tom Daley, Great Britain

        

    Equestrian

    Team Jumping

    Gold: Sweden

    Silver: United States

    Bronze: Belgium

        

    Men's Handball

    Gold: France

    Silver: Denmark

    Bronze: Spain

       

    Karate

    Men's Kumite +75kg

    Gold: Sajad Ganzajdeh, Iran

    Silver: Tareg Hamedi, Saudi Arabia

    Bronze: Ryutaro Araga, Japan

    Bronze: Ugur Aktas, Turkey

        

    Women's Kumite +61kg

    Gold: Feryal Abdelaziz, Egypt

    Silver: Iryna Zaretska, Azerbaijan

    Bronze: Li Gong, China

    Bronze: Sofya Berultseva, Kazakhstan

        

    Men's Modern Penthalon

    Gold: Joseph Choong, Great Britain

    Silver: Ahmed Elgendy, Egypt

    Bronze: Woongtae Jun, South Korea

         

    Rhythmic Gymnastics

    Individual All-Around

    Gold: Linoy Ashram, Israel

    Silver: Dina Averina, Russian Olympic Committee

    Bronze: Alina Harnasko, Belarus

        

    Men's Soccer

    Gold: Brazil

    Silver: Spain

    Bronze: Mexico

        

    Track and Field

    Men's 1,500m

    Gold: Jakob Ingebrigtsen, Norway

    Silver: Timothy Cheruiyot, Kenya

    Bronze: Josh Kerr, Great Britain

       

    Men's 4x400 Relay

    Gold: United States

    Silver: Netherlands

    Bronze: Botswana

         

    Men's Javelin Throw

    Gold: Neeraj Chopra, India

    Silver: Jakub Vadlejch, Czech Republic

    Bronze: Vitezslav Vesely, Czech Republic

         

    Women's 4x400 Relay

    Gold: United States

    Silver: Poland

    Bronze: Jamaica

         

    Women's High Jump

    Gold: Mariya Lasitskene, Russian Olympic Committee

    Silver: Nicola McDermott, Australia

    Bronze: Yaroslava Mahuchikh, Ukraine

         

    Women's Marathon

    Gold: Peres Jepchirchir, Kenya

    Silver: Brigid Kosgei, Kenya

    Bronze: Molly Seidel, United States

        

    Men's Volleyball

    Gold: France

    Silver: Russian Olympic Committee

    Bronze: Argentina

          

    Women's Water Polo

    Gold: United States

    Silver: Spain

    Bronze: Hungary

        

    Wrestling

    Men's Freestyle 65kg

    Gold: Takuto Otoguro, Japan

    Silver: Haji Aliyev, Azerbaijan

    Bronze: Bajrang Punia, India

    Bronze: Gadzhimurad Rashidov, Russian Olympic Committee

          

    Men's Freestyle 97kg 

    Gold: Abdulrashid Sadulaev, Russian Olympic Committee

    Silver: Kyle Snyder, United States

    Bronze: Abraham de Jesus Conyedo Ruano, Italy

    Bronze: Reineris Salas Perez, Cuba

           

    Women's Freestyle 50kg

    Gold: Yui Susaki, Japan

    Silver: Yunan Sun, China

    Bronze: Sarah Hildebrandt, United States

    Bronze: Mariya Stadnik, Azerbaijan

        

    "Dream Team" Helps Felix Set American Track and Field Record

    The United States called upon the 400-meter hurdles and 800-meter gold medalists, the second-place finisher in the 400-meter hurdles and a 10-time Olympic medalist to run the women's 4x400 relay. 

    The "Dream Team" of runners smashed the competition to help Felix earn her 11th overall track and field medal to surpass Lewis as the most decorated American track and field athlete. 

    McLaughlin ran the first leg in 50.21 seconds and that turned out to be the worst time of the four runners. 

    Felix turned in a split of 49.38 and then Muhammad and Mu went under 49 seconds to solidify the first-place position.

    The Americans won by just under four seconds over Poland in a time of 3:16.85. The Polish team took silver in 3:20.53. 

    Every member of the 4x400 relay team now has multiple gold medals in their careers. McLaughlin beat out Muhammad, who was the reigning champion, to win the 400-meter hurdles. Mu won the 800 meters. 

    Felix picked up her seventh gold medal and first from the Tokyo Games. She earned her first-ever bronze medal in the women's 400 meters. 

    The 35-year-old legend was part of the 4x400 relay team that won gold in Beijing (2008), London (2012) and Rio de Janeiro (2016). She also took first in the 4x100 relay in London and Rio. 

    The American men followed up the women's triumph with a win of their own to give the Americans seven gold medals in track and field. 

    McLaughlin and Mu were two of four women to win individual events. Ryan Crouser was the only man to win an individual gold for the United States in shot put.

            

    United States Women's Water Polo Continues Dynasty

    One of the best dynasties in Olympic sports that you may have never heard of continued on Saturday with another gold medal.

    The United States won its third consecutive Olympic gold medal in women's water polo through a 14-5 victory over Spain. 

    Saturday's win in the gold-medal match gave the American women their third three-peat in an international competition over the last decade. 

    The United States won the last three World Cups and World Championships. If you go back even further, the Americans have six consecutive medals of any kind at the Summer Olympics. 

    Three-time gold medal winner Maggie Steffens was proud of the all-around effort produced by her team, per Jay Cohen of the Associated Press

    “It wasn’t just one player. It wasn’t two players,” Steffens said. “You look up on there and we had different people getting blocks, different people getting huge goals here, different people guarding and to see such a full team at the end of this just makes me feel really proud to be a part of it.”

    If all goes right for the Americans on Sunday, they could finish the final weekend of the Tokyo Games with wins in three women's team sports. The women's basketball and volleyball teams compete on Saturday night and Sunday morning. 

