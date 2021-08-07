2024 Olympics: Summer Games Dates, Logo, Location and Schedule

Michel Euler/Associated Press

As the Tokyo Olympics concludes with the closing ceremony on Sunday, it's time to think about the next Summer Games, which—given Tokyo's one-year postponement because of the COVID-19 pandemic—are only three years away.

The host for the 2024 Games is Paris, and the city will officially receive the Olympic flag from Tokyo during Sunday's closing ceremony to kick off its Olympic cycle.

Paris won its bid to host the 2024 Games on July 31, 2017. It will be the city's third time hosting, after holding the 1900 and 1924 Games. The city will join London as one of the only two locations to host the Olympics three times.

Let's take a closer look at the dates, logo, location and schedule of the Paris 2024 Games.

Paris 2024 Olympics

Dates: Friday, July 26-Sunday, August 11, 2024

Locations: Paris, Saint-Denis, Le Bourget, Nanterre, Versailles, Vaires-sur-Marne, Lille, Marseille and Teahupo'o in Tahiti

Events: 329 in 32 sports

Athletes: 10,500

Three of the sports that debuted during the Tokyo Games—surfing, sport climbing and skateboarding—have been approved for the program in Paris as well. Additionally, a new sport, breaking (breakdancing) will make its debut in Paris.

However, three of the sports that were included in the Tokyo Games—baseball, softball and karate—will not be held in Paris. Esports was also proposed as a new inclusion but was not approved.

According to Olympics.com, "The sporting celebration will flow along the Seine, from the new Olympic Village, just 15 minutes from Paris city centre, to such city centre landmarks as the Eiffel Tower and the Grand Palais."

One of Paris' aims is to host the most sustainable Games to date; its goal is to be the first Games "fully aligned with the Paris Climate Agreement, leaving a positive legacy at local and international levels and a positive impact for sport."

The logo for the Paris Games received a good amount of attention on social media. It is meant to include three elements: Marianne, the national personification of France; the Olympic flame; and a gold medal. It was created by French designer Sylvain Boyer. As the 1900 Paris Games were the first to allow women to participate, that is also meant to be honored in the logo design.

Some people have appreciated those attempts at symbolism, while for others, the logo has fallen flat.

It is also the first time a given year's Olympics and Paralympics will share the same logo.

As for stars of the 2020 Games you can keep an eye out for in Paris, swimmer Katie Ledecky told People.com she's "definitely targeting" participating. Fellow swimming medalists Caeleb Dressel and Lydia Jacoby, gymnastics star Sunisa Lee and track and field standout Erriyon Knighton are just some of the additional Team USA athletes you can hope to see in Paris.