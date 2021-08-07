Olympic Synchronized Swimming 2021: Team Medal Winners, Scores and Results

Alessandra Tarantino/Associated Press

The Russian Olympic Committee got the best of China to sweep the synchronized swimming gold medals at the Tokyo Olympics.

The Russian athletes used a free routine score of 98.8 to create separation on the leaderboard between themselves and their top competition.

Russian athletes have held the gold medal in the team event for the last two decades. They won every gold medal dating back to the 2000 Sydney Olympics.

In fact, Russian athletes have won every synchronized swimming event in the duet and team disciplines since the Sydney Games.

Results

1. Russian Olympic Committee: 196.0979

2. China: 193.5310

3. Ukraine: 190.3018

4. Japan: 188.3106

5. Italy: 184.1372

6. Canada: 184.0325

7. Spain: 181.9113

8. Egypt: 157.9147

9. Australia: 153.0018

Highlights

The Russian Olympic Committee recorded the best score in both the technical and free routines.

The free routine concluded the event Saturday morning. The synchronized swimming free routine is judged on artistic impression, difficulty and execution.

The ROC team scored a 29.600 in execution and difficulty and a 39.600 in artistic impression during its final swim in the pool.

Saturday's victory allowed Svetlana Romashina to earn her seventh career gold medal, and she is the three-time reigning champion in the duet. She won the duet with Svetlana Kolesnichenko earlier in the Tokyo Games.

China finished 2.6 points back of the ROC to earn its third straight silver medal. China also took second in the last two duet competitions.

Ukraine took third in front of Japan thanks to a total margin of just under two points. Ukraine scored a full point better than the host nation in the free routine.

The bronze medal is the first for Ukraine in the team event. Japan placed third behind Russia and China at the Rio de Janeiro Olympics.

The final standings were the same for the duet and team competitions. ROC, China and Ukraine finished in that order in the two-person event earlier this week.