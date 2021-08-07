Olympic Soccer 2021: Brazil vs. Spain Odds, Live-Stream Schedule

Andre Penner/Associated Press

For the second time in five years, a top European soccer nation will take on a South American powerhouse for the Olympics men's soccer gold medal.

Brazil is back in the gold-medal game to defend the title it won on home soil in 2016. The Selecao defeated Germany on penalty kicks at the Maracana Stadium to win that tournament.

Spain's last gold medal in men's soccer also came on home soil, but that occurred back in 1992 inside the Camp Nou over Poland.

None of the current members of Spain's Olympic squad were alive for that Olympic triumph. The Olympics men's soccer competition is an under-23 event with three overage players allowed in the squad. Spain's oldest players in the squad are 25 years old.

Brazil enters Saturday's final inside the International Stadium in Yokohama, Japan, in slightly better form and with more rest. The Selecao played one extra-time game in the knockout round, while Spain needed extra time twice to advance to the championship tilt.

Brazil vs. Spain Info

Date: Saturday, August 6

Start Time: 7:30 a.m. ET

TV: Telemundo

Live Stream: NBCOlympics.com and NBC Sports app

Odds (via DraftKings Sportsbook): Brazil (+155; bet $100 to win $155); Spain (+230): Draw (+190)

Preview

Brazil is deserving of the favorite tag because of its status as the reigning Olympic champion and its form coming into the gold-medal match.

The Brazilians followed a similar path to the gold-medal game in Japan than they did five years ago at home. In both instances, Brazil produced clean sheets in the quarterfinal and semifinal rounds.

Since the Olympic competition is for under-23 squads, Brazil cycled out all of its young talent from 2016 for a new bunch of successful young players this time around.

In 2016, Neymar and Gabriel Jesus were part of the squad that won the penalty shootout inside the country's most historic soccer stadium.

On Saturday, Richarlison, Matheus Cunha and Dani Alves are expected to be the main contributors to keep the gold-medal dream alive.

Brazil's attack produced a single goal in the two knockout round games, but it scored on seven occasions over three group stage contests.

If the Brazilians channel the success they achieved against Germany (four goals) and Saudi Arabia (three goals), they could put Spain under duress.

Spain will try to dictate possession and attempt to break down the Brazilian defense through precise passing and movement in midfield.

Pedri is expected to be the fulcrum of the Spanish midfield, like he has been all summer for the senior and U23 squads.

The 18-year-old Barcelona player has plenty of attacking options to pick out, including Dani Olmo and Marco Asensio, but Brazil's defense poses the toughest test of the tournament for the midfielder.

Brazil allowed six attempts on target to Egypt and Mexico during its 210 minutes of scoreless defensive play in the knockout round.

If the Brazilian defense continues to limit chances in and around the box, it should provide enough support for the attackers to surge forward and strike Spain on the counter in transition.

Brazil's style of play is better suited to strike in quick moments, and the Spanish defense looked leaky in the quarterfinal win over Ivory Coast in which it conceded in the first 10 minutes and in stoppage time.

Spain recovered from those mistakes with an extra-time victory, but it can't afford to make many errors against Brazil.

Both teams carry a ton of young talent, but Brazil has an edge with a handful of players who have experience in the top European leagues, like Richarlison.

The skill of those players in the final third should be enough to power Brazil to a second straight gold medal.

