Tokyo 2021: What to Watch on Summer Games' Closing Weekend Schedule

The Tokyo games come to a close Sunday with what will undoubtedly be an awe-inspiring closing ceremony but before that, there are still several dozen medals to be contested and world-class athletes to showcase their abilities on the grandest stage in sports.

For the first time in Olympic history, the United States' women's basketball team will look to win their seventh consecutive gold medal as they cap off a games in which they have been dominant.

Team USA's women's volleyball will also look to add to the country's gold medal count in its final round match against Brazil.

Women's Basketball Seeks Historic Gold Against Home Team

In order for the US women's basketball team to capture an unprecedented seventh straight Olympic gold medal, it will have to defeat host country Japan. In Tokyo.

Reigning WNBA MVP A'ja Wilson will celebrate her 25th birthday as she takes the court for the game. The Las Vegas Aces forward has been among the best players in the entire Olympic games, scoring double digits in every game but one.

She saw a reduced role in the semis against Serbia but that only served to frehen her up and allow her to focus on a gold medal game where she will be needed to win.

Wilson and fellow Olympic rookie Chelsea Gray know exactly what they are playing for. "Legacy. It’s a standard that USA Basketball has set," Gray told the media following her team's victory over Australia (h/t New York Post). "There’s a lot of great people who have come through this program, some that are still playing."

Two such people are Sue Bird and Diana Taurasi who, at ages 40 and 39 respectively, may very well be competing in their final games. Their veteran leadership has been invaluable.

Brianna Stewart and Brittney Griner have come up big for the team, too, in just their second Olympics.

The team will look to utilize what has been a stifling defense throughout the competition to thwart a Japan team that is vastly superior from beyond the arc and touts similar stats. The teams played before in the group stage, in a game won by the Americans.

Bird, Taurasi, Wilson, Stewart, Griner and the rest of the team take the court Saturday at 10:30 p.m.

Team USA Women's Volleyball Battles Brazil For Gold

Women's volleyball head coach Karch Kiraly choked up as he stood in front of the microphone following his team's victory over Serbia, tears welling up in his eyes. "I want them to experience standing at the top of the podium," he told reporters before his emotions got the best of him.

This was a coach whose love for his team and players was evident. He had just watched them overcome the defending world champions in game that showed their maturity and determination.

The team put away Serbia in decisive fashion, winning in straight sets, thanks to strong showings from opposite Andrea Drews and outside hitter Jordan Larson. The team will hope to have spiker Jordan Thompson back. She sat out the Serbia match due to an ankle injury.

The US will need her if they hope to keep the gold medal aspirations alive.

Brazil has not been as convincingly strong throughout the games but they have found success through their blocks.

Four players on the team have managed three blocks each.

The American team is surprisingly loose given the enormity of the moment facing them Sunday, though.

"People say we're going to be under so much pressure because we’ve never won the gold medal. But we’re under no pressure because we’ve never done it. Why not go out swinging?" Larson said (h/t Team USA)

They compete for gold Sunday at 12:30 a.m.