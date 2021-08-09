Report: Giants' Saquon Barkley to Be Activated off of PUP List Amid Injury Rehab

John Munson/Associated Press

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley reportedly will be activated off the physically unable to perform list and practice Monday.

Barkley has been out of action since tearing his ACL in Week 2 of last season.

Paul Schwartz of the New York Post said the team will use the next five weeks to determine whether Barkley will be capable of being in the lineup for Week 1 against the Denver Broncos. A previous report from Ian Rapoport of NFL Network indicated Barkley could be out until Week 3.

"I'm feeling good," Barkley said last month. "I'm doing good, taking it day by day, trying to get one percent better every single day. I'm enjoying my time. Obviously, camp is approaching soon, so I'm enjoying time with my family and still trying to get the work in that I can before things ramp up."

Barkley's return is expected to play a major role in the Giants' expected offensive improvement this season.

Devontae Booker will get the majority of the work until Barkley is cleared to return to game action.