X

    Report: Giants' Saquon Barkley to Be Activated off of PUP List Amid Injury Rehab

    Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistAugust 9, 2021

    Saquon Barkley, left, who is on the physically unable to perform list, talks with fellow running back Gary Brightwell during the New York Giants' NFL football training camp practice at Eddie Moraes Stadium, Saturday, July 31, 2021, in Newark, N.J. (AP Photo/John Munson)
    John Munson/Associated Press

    New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley reportedly will be activated off the physically unable to perform list and practice Monday.

    Barkley has been out of action since tearing his ACL in Week 2 of last season.   

    Paul Schwartz of the New York Post said the team will use the next five weeks to determine whether Barkley will be capable of being in the lineup for Week 1 against the Denver Broncos. A previous report from Ian Rapoport of NFL Network indicated Barkley could be out until Week 3.

    "I'm feeling good," Barkley said last month. "I'm doing good, taking it day by day, trying to get one percent better every single day. I'm enjoying my time. Obviously, camp is approaching soon, so I'm enjoying time with my family and still trying to get the work in that I can before things ramp up."

    Barkley's return is expected to play a major role in the Giants' expected offensive improvement this season. 

    Devontae Booker will get the majority of the work until Barkley is cleared to return to game action. 

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    slash iconYour sports. Delivered.

    Enjoy our content? Join our newsletter to get the latest in sports news delivered straight to your inbox!