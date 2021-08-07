Fresh NBA Trade Ideas from Latest News and Rumors

4 of 5

Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

Sacramento Kings Receive: Pascal Siakam

Toronto Raptors Receive: Marvin Bagley III, Harrison Barnes, 2022 first-round pick (unprotected), 2024 first-round (top-eight protection)

Pascal Siakam is apparently on the Kings' radar. As The Athletic's Sam Amick said during an appearance on the Deuce & Mo podcast:

"The Kings definitely have interest and seem to have been somewhat … waiting for clarity about to what degree the Raptors legitimately were willing to move Pascal. I don’t get the sense that they knew, or know, for sure and that’s pretty recent insight that I’ve been hearing. They would like a crack at him, but it’s just a matter of what that looks like … but that is certainly a name you hear with the Kings a lot."

Kudos to the Kings for their interest in a good player, and for what that interest an infers: a commitment to absconding from the sub-middle of the Western Conference.

Just so we're clear, Siakam hypotheticals fly in the face of what the Raptors are saying. General manager Bobby Webster mentioned him as one of the team's foremost building blocks, per The Athletic's Blake Murphy. He also talked about how "philosophically, I think going young became a more desirable path" over the offseason.

Siakam is 27 and owed $106.3 million over the next three years. If the Raptors want to go young, he isn't necessarily assured a spot in the bigger picture. Then again, he could be. In my opinion, he should be. But the Raptors' overall direction is a discussion. Siakam's future should be, too.

Sticking him beside De'Aaron Fox and Tyrese Haliburton isn't a no-brainer for the Kings. Siakam offers additional off-the-dribble playmaking and can exist within a high-octane offense but is used to soaking up a fair amount of iso possessions. That part of his game is not the comfiest fit in lineups with Fox.

News flash: He won't always be playing with Fox. And he has shown in the past he can be more of a third wheel who finds ways to score without serving as the primary screener. That experience ensures he can play beside Richaun Holmes in dual-big lineups. His three-point volume does the same, even if his clip has dropped off. He shot a combined 36.3 percent from deep in 2018-19 and 2019-20. Last season could be the anomaly. And even if it's not, he's still a snugger fit than Ben Simmons.

Toronto might need to be leaning toward a reset to consider this return. Barnes slots in nicely as a floor-spacer and defender at the 4 and is owed a reasonable $38.7 million—on a declining scale—over the next two years, but Bagley is a project and will be up for a new deal next summer.

Two future Sacramento picks are the primary draw. They could be anything—building blocks the Raptors retain or main dishes of other trades. Toronto could demand Davion Mitchell, as well. That should probably be a no-go for the Kings. Sending out Barnes gives the Raptors a chance to remain competitive while stockpiling bigger-swing assets. This is not to say Mitchell should be untouchable. Sacramento should just push to rework the salary filler (i.e. Barnes) if Toronto wants him.