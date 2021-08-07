Dear Abbey: Grading Your Vladimir Tarasenko Trade Proposals

0 of 6

Darron Cummings/Associated Press

Welcome to another edition of Dear Abbey. I don't give life advice like the real Dear Abby, but I do answer hockey questions.

We have entered the dog days of the NHL offseason. If it feels like they sneaked up quickly, it's because they did. It's a short offseason this year. The draft was only two weeks ago, and free agency began as recently as July 28. A few teams are still making moves, like the revamped New Jersey Devils and the Edmonton Oilers, but for the most part, this is the slow part of the silly season. It's cottage season in Canada and baseball season in the United States.

But there are two teams that need to make moves and make them soon: the Buffalo Sabres and St. Louis Blues.

The two biggest prizes on the trade market this summer are Sabres center Jack Eichel and Blues winger Vladimir Tarasenko. The longer these teams wait to deal their disgruntled stars, the more their values will plummet. Plus, the longer each man is retained by his club, the more he will grow to resent said club. What a mess.

Back in June, we asked readers to submit their best trade proposals for Eichel. Some of you clearly did your homework. Some of you missed a few days of class. That's OK. We've all cut class a time or two.

This time around, we asked for trade proposals for Tarasenko.