Dear Abbey: Grading Your Jack Eichel Trade Proposals

0 of 10

Jeffrey T. Barnes/Associated Press

Welcome back to another edition of Dear Abbey, where I don't give you life advice like the real Dear Abby, but I do talk about hockey.

The offseason hasn't yet started but trade rumors are swirling. According to Pierre LeBrun, Jack Eichel trade talks have already begun. This isn't entirely surprising considering the NHL Draft begins July 23, and Buffalo Sabres general manager Kevyn Adams is probably going to want a first-round pick for his star center. The Sabres failed to get that in the Taylor Hall trade, and draft picks are the best currency possible when it comes to rebuilding.

But before you jump to tell me he's worthless with his neck injury, that's not the case. There is a risk involved in trading for an injured player, especially one that insists a controversial surgery is the only way to fix the herniated disk in his neck. But Eichel will be entering his age-25 season in the fall, so he's in the prime of his career, and he's nearly a point-per-game player. He has size, speed, and skill on and off the puck. He has a rocket of a shot and can take over a game.

He is an elite, playmaking center, and you need those to win.

So, what would an Eichel trade look like? It's tough because there isn't really a precedent with this one. He has five years and $50 million left on his contract ($10 million AAV), so that already eliminates plenty of teams in a flat-cap league.

Here is my best estimation—based on past trades of Phil Kessel, Ryan O'Reilly, Taylor Hall (all three of them) and Tyler Seguin—for what it might cost to get a player like Eichel:

A first-round pick in 2021, possibly a second in 2022 as well

A high-end prospect (potential top-line forward, top-pairing defenseman, recent first- or second-round draft pick)

An established NHL depth player (fourth-line, third-pairing, No. 3 goalie) or a couple of rising American Hockey League players of the non-prospect variety

So, with that said, let's get to grading some of these trade proposals. Class is in session.