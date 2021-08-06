NBA Trade Rumors: Latest Buzz on Ben Simmons, Pascal Siakam, Goran Dragic

1 of 3

There have been swirling around Ben Simmons since the Atlanta Hawks ousted the Sixers in the semifinals. Although the team initially seemed committed to making it work with the all-star forward, the relationship has gotten tense.

Recently, KRON4's Jason Dumas reported that Simmons "cut off communications" with the organization, leaving it to negotiate with his agent, Rich Paul. He later elaborated on the situation and his preferred destination on 95.7 The Game's "The Morning Roast."

"The situation is getting worse by the day with Ben in Philly," Dumas said. "It's a marriage that's beyond repair at this point. He doesn't want to go to a bad situation. He's reading the tea leaves like everyone else. He sees [the] Toronto [Raptors], he sees [the] Portland [Trail Blazers]. And Ben -- just to be frank, the young socialite that he is -- he's not really trying to go to any of those situations. He's open to the California teams is what I've been told.”

This makes Golden State an ideal landing spot for the Aussie. The Lakers don’t have the cap space to sign him and the Clippers are likely trying to secure Leonard for the foreseeable future.

The Warriors give him a chance to potentially compete for a team that has a conducive locker room and winning pedigree.

More importantly, the 25-year-old fits their style of play perfectly as a swingman Steve Kerr can run the offense through. It would be a great way to play off of his strengths as a playmaker and conceal his weaknesses as a shooter.

Time will tell how this offseason will pan out for Simmons. If one thing is for sure, it looks like he won’t be in Philadelphia for much longer.