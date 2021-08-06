Medal Count 2021 Olympics: Updated Standings, Highlights After Day 14

Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

The gold medal in women's soccer was determined Friday as Canada stunned the favored Sweden, winning in penalty kicks.

The grit and tenacity which defined their play throughout the tournament was on full display in Tokyo as Canada's defense held the Swedish team to one goal, then outlasted them in penalty kicks 3-2.

The unprecedented victory capped off a day in which Gable Stevenson earned USA Wrestling a gold medal and Allyson Felix became the most decorated woman in Olympic track history.

What affect did Friday's results have on the overall medal count, though?

Medal Count

China: 36 gold, 79 overall United States: 31 gold, 98 overall Japan: 24 gold, 51 overall Great Britain: 18 gold, 58 overall ROC: 17 gold, 62 overall Australia: 17 gold, 44 overall Italy: 10 gold, 38 overall Germany: 9 gold, 36 overall Netherlands: 9 gold, 31 overall France: 7 gold, 27 overall

Full standings at Olympics.com.

Felix Etches Name in History Books

Allyson Felix may have finished third Friday but in terms of total Olympic medals, no track athlete has ever earned more. She picked up her tenth medal by way of her performance in the 400 meters.

The 35-year-old athlete spoke after the race on the importance of living more the moment. "A lot of times, I have tied my own work to what happens in these championships. And I didn't want to do that this time. I've been through too much. I always run for gold. But I just wanted to have joy no matter what happened tonight," she said (h/t ESPN).

Felix could win medal No. 11 if she joins the 4x400 relay for Saturday's race.

Shaunae Miller-Uibo of the Bahamas won the race handily, blowing away the competition and besting her personal record with a time of 48.36.

The gold medal victory is her second consecutive one, made even more impressive by the injuries she overcame to compete on the stage.

"I am so happy right now I could cry. I've been dealing with a whole lot of injuries and to be able to pull this one off is amazing," she said after the race (h/t Olympics.com). "To be able to pull off matching gold medals, and to get an AR (area record) as well, I am so thankful."

Gable Stevenson Wins Gold...

...but it wasn't easy.

The 21-year-old wrestler found himself trailing his opponent 8-5 with just 10 seconds remaining.

Two, consecutive spin behind takedowns earned him the gold medal in the 125-kilogram freestyle event. Disbelief on the part of opponent Geno Petriashvili of Georgia resulted in a challenge of the late points, to no avail.

"You know, I put on a good show," he said after the match (h/t ESPN). "People are going to remember the name Gable Stevenson."

Perhaps sooner than expected.

Stevenson is a fan of World Wrestling Entertainment and very well could spin his victory Friday into a run with the company. He would follow in the footsteps of fellow Olympic gold medalist Kurt Angle, who went onto enjoy a Hall of Fame career with the company.

Also on the table?

A return to the University of Minnesota and the opportunity to cash in on his image, thanks to a Supreme Court ruling that allows students to benefit financially on their image and likeness.