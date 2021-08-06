Olympic 2021 Medal Count: Final Tally, Winners from Day 14 Early Events

Martin Meissner/Associated Press

Allyson Felix became the most decorated women's track and field athlete on Friday.

The American runner captured her 10th medal in her fifth Summer Olympics during the women's 400-meter final inside the Tokyo Olympic Stadium.

Felix took bronze in a race that saw Shaunae Miller-Uibo from the Bahamas repeat as the gold-medal winner.

The 35-year-old Felix also tied Carl Lewis for the most medals won by an American track and field athlete. She should have a chance to eclipse Lewis in the women's 4x400-meter relay on Saturday.

While one of the American Olympic legends set a new record, a member of the next generation of stars won a gold medal in thrilling fashion.

Wrestler Gable Steveson, who dominated the NCAA circuit earlier this year, won his first Olympic gold medal in the final seconds of his title bout to create one of the most memorable moments of the Olympics.

Felix and Steveson helped the United States get closer to the century mark of medals. The Americans ended Day 14 with 98 total medals. They are still chasing China for the most golds. The Asian nation leads that competition by five with two days of competition left.

The full updated medal table can be found here on the Olympics' official website.

Day 14 Medal Winners

Beach Volleyball

Women's Competition

Gold: United States (Alix Klineman/April Ross)

Silver: Australia (Taliqua Clancy/Mariafe Artacho del Solar)

Bronze: Switzerland (Joana Heidrich/Anouk Verge-Depre)

Boxing

Men's Heavyweight

Gold: Julio La Cruz, Cuba

Silver: Muslim Gadzhimagomedov, Russian Olympic Committee

Bronze: Abner Teixeira, Brazil

Bronze: David Nyika, New Zealand

Cycling

Men's Sprint

Gold: Harrie Lavreysen, Netherlands

Silver: Jeffrey Hoogland, Netherlands

Bronze: Jack Carlin, Great Britain

Women's Madison

Gold: Great Britain (Katie Archibald/Laura Kenny)

Silver: Denmark (Amalie Dideriksen/Julie Leth)

Bronze: Russian Olympic Committee (Gulnaz Khatuntseva/Mariia Novolodskaia)

Women's Field Hockey

Gold: Netherlands

Silver: Argentina

Bronze: Great Britain

Karate

Men's Kumite 75kg

Gold: Luigi Busa, Italy

Silver: Rafael Aghayev, Azerbaijan

Bronze: Karoly Harspataki, Hungary

Bronze: Stanislav Horuna, Ukraine

Men's Kata

Gold: Ryo Kiyuna, Japan

Silver: Damian Quintero, Spain

Bronze: Ali Sofuoglu, Turkey

Bronze: Ariel Torres Gutierrez, United States

Women's Kumite 61kg

Gold: Jovana Prekovic, Serbia

Silver: Xiaoyan Yin, China

Bronze: Giana Lofty, Egypt

Bronze: Merve Coban, Turkey

Women's Modern Pentathlon

Gold: Kate French, Great Britain

Silver: Laura Asadauskaite, Lithuania

Bronze: Sarolta Kovacs, Hungary

Women's Soccer

Gold: Canada

Silver: Sweden

Bronze: United States

Sport Climbing

Women's Combined

Gold: Janja Garnbret, Slovenia

Silver: Miho Nonaka, Japan

Bronze: Akiyo Noguchi, Japan

Table Tennis

Men's Team

Gold: China

Silver: Germany

Bronze: Japan

Track and Field

Men's 4x100m Relay

Gold: Italy

Silver: Great Britain

Bronze: Canada

Men's 5,000m

Gold: Joshua Cheptegei, Uganda

Silver: Mohammed Ahmed, Canada

Bronze: Paul Chelimo, United States

Men's 50k Race Walk

Gold: Dawid Tomala, Poland

Silver: Jonathan Hilbert, Germany

Bronze: Evan Dunfee, Canada

Women's 4x100m Relay

Gold: Jamaica

Silver: United States

Bronze: Great Britain

Women's 1,500m

Gold: Faith Kipyegon, Kenya

Silver: Laura Muir, Great Britain

Bronze: Sifan Hassan, Netherlands

Women's 20k Race Walk

Gold: Antonella Palmisano, Italy

Silver: Sandra Lorena Arenas, Colombia

Bronze: Hong Liu, China

Women's 400m

Gold: Shaunae Miller-Uibo, Bahamas

Silver: Marileidy Paulino, Dominican Republic

Bronze: Allyson Felix, United States

Women's Javelin

Gold: Shiying Liu, China

Silver: Maria Andrejczyk, Poland

Bronze: Kelsey-Lee Barber, Australia

Wrestling

Men's Freestyle 125kg

Gold: Gable Steveson, United States

Silver: Geno Petriashvili, Georgia

Bronze: Amir Hossein Zare, Iran

Bronze: Taha Akgul, Turkey

Men's Freestyle 74kg

Gold: Zaurbek Sidakov, Russian Olympic Committee

Silver: Mahamedkhabib Kadzimahamedau, Belarus

Bronze: Kyle Dake, United States

Bronze: Bekzod Abdurakhmonov, Uzbekistan

Women's Freestyle 53kg

Gold: Mayu Mukaida, Japan

Silver: Qianyu Pang, China

Bronze: Vanesa Kaladzinskaya, Belarus

Bronze: Bolortuya Bat Ochir, Mongolia

Allyson Felix Earns 10th Olympic Medal

Felix entered Tokyo with six gold and three silver medals from the last four Olympics.

On Friday, the 35-year-old earned her first-ever bronze medal in the 400-meter event in which she took silver in Rio de Janeiro.

Felix's time of 49.46 seconds was the fastest number she put down on the track since 2015, per NBC Sports' Tim Layden:

The bronze was the 10th medal earned by Felix in Olympic competition. She broke a tie with Jamaica's Merlene Ottey for the most medals by a woman in Olympic track and field history.

Felix's first Olympic medal came in the 200 meters at the 2004 Athens Games. She earned two medals in Beijing, four in London and three in Rio de Janeiro.

She has five gold medals in the 4x100-meter and 4x400-meter relay events. She has a chance to add to that haul on Saturday in the 4x400-meter relay.

The Americans have a good chance to win gold if they put their "A" team on the track. Tokyo gold medalists Sydney McLaughlin and Athing Mu, as well as Dalilah Muhammad, who took second behind McLaughlin in the 400-meter hurdles, are the top candidates to join Felix on the relay.

If Felix is a part of the 4x400-meter team and it wins a medal, she will leave Tokyo as the most decorated American track and field athlete of all time. She is tied with Lewis for 10 medals right now.

Gable Steveson Wins Gold In Dramatic Fashion

Steveson's terrific 2021 on the wrestling mat continued on Friday.

The University of Minnesota wrestler added the Olympic gold medal to his Big Ten and NCAA championships.

Steveson defeated Geno Petriashvili with a move in the final second to secure a 10-8 victory. The American's final point was added after an unsuccessful challenge made by the Georgian silver medalist.

Steveson built an early lead in the first of two three-minute periods, but he conceded points to Petriashvili throughout the second period.

The American had not conceded a point in his first three bouts of the competition. He won those matches by a combined score of 23-0.

After the final result was confirmed, Steveson broke out one of his trademark backflips to celebrate the victory.

Steveson captured one of 31 gold medals for the United States. Three of those golds have come from wrestling. David Taylor and Tamyra Mensah-Stock took first place in their respective events.