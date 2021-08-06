Olympic 2021 Medal Count: Final Tally, Winners from Day 14 Early Events

Olympic 2021 Medal Count: Final Tally, Winners from Day 14 Early EventsAugust 6, 2021
Allyson Felix became the most decorated women's track and field athlete on Friday.
The American runner captured her 10th medal in her fifth Summer Olympics during the women's 400-meter final inside the Tokyo Olympic Stadium.
Felix took bronze in a race that saw Shaunae Miller-Uibo from the Bahamas repeat as the gold-medal winner.
The 35-year-old Felix also tied Carl Lewis for the most medals won by an American track and field athlete. She should have a chance to eclipse Lewis in the women's 4x400-meter relay on Saturday.
While one of the American Olympic legends set a new record, a member of the next generation of stars won a gold medal in thrilling fashion.
Wrestler Gable Steveson, who dominated the NCAA circuit earlier this year, won his first Olympic gold medal in the final seconds of his title bout to create one of the most memorable moments of the Olympics.
Felix and Steveson helped the United States get closer to the century mark of medals. The Americans ended Day 14 with 98 total medals. They are still chasing China for the most golds. The Asian nation leads that competition by five with two days of competition left.
The full updated medal table can be found here on the Olympics' official website.
Day 14 Medal Winners
Beach Volleyball
Women's Competition
Gold: United States (Alix Klineman/April Ross)
Silver: Australia (Taliqua Clancy/Mariafe Artacho del Solar)
Bronze: Switzerland (Joana Heidrich/Anouk Verge-Depre)
Boxing
Men's Heavyweight
Gold: Julio La Cruz, Cuba
Silver: Muslim Gadzhimagomedov, Russian Olympic Committee
Bronze: Abner Teixeira, Brazil
Bronze: David Nyika, New Zealand
Cycling
Men's Sprint
Gold: Harrie Lavreysen, Netherlands
Silver: Jeffrey Hoogland, Netherlands
Bronze: Jack Carlin, Great Britain
Women's Madison
Gold: Great Britain (Katie Archibald/Laura Kenny)
Silver: Denmark (Amalie Dideriksen/Julie Leth)
Bronze: Russian Olympic Committee (Gulnaz Khatuntseva/Mariia Novolodskaia)
Women's Field Hockey
Gold: Netherlands
Silver: Argentina
Bronze: Great Britain
Karate
Men's Kumite 75kg
Gold: Luigi Busa, Italy
Silver: Rafael Aghayev, Azerbaijan
Bronze: Karoly Harspataki, Hungary
Bronze: Stanislav Horuna, Ukraine
Men's Kata
Gold: Ryo Kiyuna, Japan
Silver: Damian Quintero, Spain
Bronze: Ali Sofuoglu, Turkey
Bronze: Ariel Torres Gutierrez, United States
Women's Kumite 61kg
Gold: Jovana Prekovic, Serbia
Silver: Xiaoyan Yin, China
Bronze: Giana Lofty, Egypt
Bronze: Merve Coban, Turkey
Women's Modern Pentathlon
Gold: Kate French, Great Britain
Silver: Laura Asadauskaite, Lithuania
Bronze: Sarolta Kovacs, Hungary
Women's Soccer
Gold: Canada
Silver: Sweden
Bronze: United States
Sport Climbing
Women's Combined
Gold: Janja Garnbret, Slovenia
Silver: Miho Nonaka, Japan
Bronze: Akiyo Noguchi, Japan
Table Tennis
Men's Team
Gold: China
Silver: Germany
Bronze: Japan
Track and Field
Men's 4x100m Relay
Gold: Italy
Silver: Great Britain
Bronze: Canada
Men's 5,000m
Gold: Joshua Cheptegei, Uganda
Silver: Mohammed Ahmed, Canada
Bronze: Paul Chelimo, United States
Men's 50k Race Walk
Gold: Dawid Tomala, Poland
Silver: Jonathan Hilbert, Germany
Bronze: Evan Dunfee, Canada
Women's 4x100m Relay
Gold: Jamaica
Silver: United States
Bronze: Great Britain
Women's 1,500m
Gold: Faith Kipyegon, Kenya
Silver: Laura Muir, Great Britain
Bronze: Sifan Hassan, Netherlands
Women's 20k Race Walk
Gold: Antonella Palmisano, Italy
Silver: Sandra Lorena Arenas, Colombia
Bronze: Hong Liu, China
Women's 400m
Gold: Shaunae Miller-Uibo, Bahamas
Silver: Marileidy Paulino, Dominican Republic
Bronze: Allyson Felix, United States
Women's Javelin
Gold: Shiying Liu, China
Silver: Maria Andrejczyk, Poland
Bronze: Kelsey-Lee Barber, Australia
Wrestling
Men's Freestyle 125kg
Gold: Gable Steveson, United States
Silver: Geno Petriashvili, Georgia
Bronze: Amir Hossein Zare, Iran
Bronze: Taha Akgul, Turkey
Men's Freestyle 74kg
Gold: Zaurbek Sidakov, Russian Olympic Committee
Silver: Mahamedkhabib Kadzimahamedau, Belarus
Bronze: Kyle Dake, United States
Bronze: Bekzod Abdurakhmonov, Uzbekistan
Women's Freestyle 53kg
Gold: Mayu Mukaida, Japan
Silver: Qianyu Pang, China
Bronze: Vanesa Kaladzinskaya, Belarus
Bronze: Bolortuya Bat Ochir, Mongolia
Allyson Felix Earns 10th Olympic Medal
Felix entered Tokyo with six gold and three silver medals from the last four Olympics.
On Friday, the 35-year-old earned her first-ever bronze medal in the 400-meter event in which she took silver in Rio de Janeiro.
Felix's time of 49.46 seconds was the fastest number she put down on the track since 2015, per NBC Sports' Tim Layden:
The bronze was the 10th medal earned by Felix in Olympic competition. She broke a tie with Jamaica's Merlene Ottey for the most medals by a woman in Olympic track and field history.
Felix's first Olympic medal came in the 200 meters at the 2004 Athens Games. She earned two medals in Beijing, four in London and three in Rio de Janeiro.
She has five gold medals in the 4x100-meter and 4x400-meter relay events. She has a chance to add to that haul on Saturday in the 4x400-meter relay.
The Americans have a good chance to win gold if they put their "A" team on the track. Tokyo gold medalists Sydney McLaughlin and Athing Mu, as well as Dalilah Muhammad, who took second behind McLaughlin in the 400-meter hurdles, are the top candidates to join Felix on the relay.
If Felix is a part of the 4x400-meter team and it wins a medal, she will leave Tokyo as the most decorated American track and field athlete of all time. She is tied with Lewis for 10 medals right now.
Gable Steveson Wins Gold In Dramatic Fashion
Steveson's terrific 2021 on the wrestling mat continued on Friday.
The University of Minnesota wrestler added the Olympic gold medal to his Big Ten and NCAA championships.
Steveson defeated Geno Petriashvili with a move in the final second to secure a 10-8 victory. The American's final point was added after an unsuccessful challenge made by the Georgian silver medalist.
Steveson built an early lead in the first of two three-minute periods, but he conceded points to Petriashvili throughout the second period.
The American had not conceded a point in his first three bouts of the competition. He won those matches by a combined score of 23-0.
After the final result was confirmed, Steveson broke out one of his trademark backflips to celebrate the victory.
Steveson captured one of 31 gold medals for the United States. Three of those golds have come from wrestling. David Taylor and Tamyra Mensah-Stock took first place in their respective events.