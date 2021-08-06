X

    Olympic 2021 Medal Count: Final Tally, Winners from Day 14 Early Events

    Joe Tansey@JTansey90Featured ColumnistAugust 6, 2021

    Bronze medalist Allyson Felix, of the United States, poses during the medal ceremony for the women's 400-meter run at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)
    Martin Meissner/Associated Press

    Allyson Felix became the most decorated women's track and field athlete on Friday.

    The American runner captured her 10th medal in her fifth Summer Olympics during the women's 400-meter final inside the Tokyo Olympic Stadium. 

    Felix took bronze in a race that saw Shaunae Miller-Uibo from the Bahamas repeat as the gold-medal winner. 

    The 35-year-old Felix also tied Carl Lewis for the most medals won by an American track and field athlete. She should have a chance to eclipse Lewis in the women's 4x400-meter relay on Saturday. 

    While one of the American Olympic legends set a new record, a member of the next generation of stars won a gold medal in thrilling fashion.

    Wrestler Gable Steveson, who dominated the NCAA circuit earlier this year, won his first Olympic gold medal in the final seconds of his title bout to create one of the most memorable moments of the Olympics. 

    Felix and Steveson helped the United States get closer to the century mark of medals. The Americans ended Day 14 with 98 total medals. They are still chasing China for the most golds. The Asian nation leads that competition by five with two days of competition left. 

    The full updated medal table can be found here on the Olympics' official website.

    Day 14 Medal Winners

    Beach Volleyball

    Women's Competition

    Gold: United States (Alix Klineman/April Ross)

    Silver: Australia (Taliqua Clancy/Mariafe Artacho del Solar)

    Bronze: Switzerland (Joana Heidrich/Anouk Verge-Depre)

       

    Boxing

    Men's Heavyweight

    Gold: Julio La Cruz, Cuba

    Silver: Muslim Gadzhimagomedov, Russian Olympic Committee

    Bronze: Abner Teixeira, Brazil

    Bronze: David Nyika, New Zealand

       

    Cycling

    Men's Sprint

    Gold: Harrie Lavreysen, Netherlands

    Silver: Jeffrey Hoogland, Netherlands

    Bronze: Jack Carlin, Great Britain

          

    Women's Madison

    Gold: Great Britain (Katie Archibald/Laura Kenny)

    Silver: Denmark (Amalie Dideriksen/Julie Leth)

    Bronze: Russian Olympic Committee (Gulnaz Khatuntseva/Mariia Novolodskaia)

       

    Women's Field Hockey

    Gold: Netherlands

    Silver: Argentina

    Bronze: Great Britain

          

    Karate

    Men's Kumite 75kg

    Gold: Luigi Busa, Italy

    Silver: Rafael Aghayev, Azerbaijan

    Bronze: Karoly Harspataki, Hungary

    Bronze: Stanislav Horuna, Ukraine

         

    Men's Kata

    Gold: Ryo Kiyuna, Japan

    Silver: Damian Quintero, Spain

    Bronze: Ali Sofuoglu, Turkey

    Bronze: Ariel Torres Gutierrez, United States

           

    Women's Kumite 61kg

    Gold: Jovana Prekovic, Serbia

    Silver: Xiaoyan Yin, China

    Bronze: Giana Lofty, Egypt

    Bronze: Merve Coban, Turkey

           

    Women's Modern Pentathlon

    Gold: Kate French, Great Britain

    Silver: Laura Asadauskaite, Lithuania

    Bronze: Sarolta Kovacs, Hungary

       

    Women's Soccer

    Gold: Canada

    Silver: Sweden

    Bronze: United States

            

    Sport Climbing

    Women's Combined

    Gold: Janja Garnbret, Slovenia

    Silver: Miho Nonaka, Japan

    Bronze: Akiyo Noguchi, Japan

        

    Table Tennis

    Men's Team

    Gold: China

    Silver: Germany

    Bronze: Japan

        

    Track and Field

    Men's 4x100m Relay

    Gold: Italy

    Silver: Great Britain

    Bronze: Canada

           

    Men's 5,000m

    Gold: Joshua Cheptegei, Uganda

    Silver: Mohammed Ahmed, Canada

    Bronze: Paul Chelimo, United States

        

    Men's 50k Race Walk

    Gold: Dawid Tomala, Poland

    Silver: Jonathan Hilbert, Germany

    Bronze: Evan Dunfee, Canada

        

    Women's 4x100m Relay

    Gold: Jamaica

    Silver: United States

    Bronze: Great Britain

         

    Women's 1,500m

    Gold: Faith Kipyegon, Kenya

    Silver: Laura Muir, Great Britain

    Bronze: Sifan Hassan, Netherlands

         

    Women's 20k Race Walk

    Gold: Antonella Palmisano, Italy

    Silver: Sandra Lorena Arenas, Colombia

    Bronze: Hong Liu, China

         

    Women's 400m

    Gold: Shaunae Miller-Uibo, Bahamas

    Silver: Marileidy Paulino, Dominican Republic

    Bronze: Allyson Felix, United States

             

    Women's Javelin

    Gold: Shiying Liu, China

    Silver: Maria Andrejczyk, Poland

    Bronze: Kelsey-Lee Barber, Australia

           

    Wrestling

    Men's Freestyle 125kg

    Gold: Gable Steveson, United States

    Silver: Geno Petriashvili, Georgia

    Bronze: Amir Hossein Zare, Iran

    Bronze: Taha Akgul, Turkey

        

    Men's Freestyle 74kg

    Gold: Zaurbek Sidakov, Russian Olympic Committee

    Silver: Mahamedkhabib Kadzimahamedau, Belarus

    Bronze: Kyle Dake, United States

    Bronze: Bekzod Abdurakhmonov, Uzbekistan

         

    Women's Freestyle 53kg

    Gold: Mayu Mukaida, Japan

    Silver: Qianyu Pang, China

    Bronze: Vanesa Kaladzinskaya, Belarus

    Bronze: Bolortuya Bat Ochir, Mongolia

          

    Allyson Felix Earns 10th Olympic Medal 

    Felix entered Tokyo with six gold and three silver medals from the last four Olympics. 

    On Friday, the 35-year-old earned her first-ever bronze medal in the 400-meter event in which she took silver in Rio de Janeiro. 

    SportsCenter @SportsCenter

    ALLYSON FELIX WINS BRONZE, GIVING HER MEDAL NO. 10 🥉 🐐 She ties Carl Lewis for the most medals won by an American track &amp; field athlete! https://t.co/S9fy3N58cR

    Felix's time of 49.46 seconds was the fastest number she put down on the track since 2015, per NBC Sports' Tim Layden: 

    Tim Layden @ByTimLayden

    Allyson Felix's time of 49.46 is the fastest she's run since 2015, before she gave birth to her daughter. Also, at age 35, no woman has ever run faster older.

    The bronze was the 10th medal earned by Felix in Olympic competition. She broke a tie with Jamaica's Merlene Ottey for the most medals by a woman in Olympic track and field history. 

    Felix's first Olympic medal came in the 200 meters at the 2004 Athens Games. She earned two medals in Beijing, four in London and three in Rio de Janeiro. 

    She has five gold medals in the 4x100-meter and 4x400-meter relay events. She has a chance to add to that haul on Saturday in the 4x400-meter relay. 

    The Americans have a good chance to win gold if they put their "A" team on the track. Tokyo gold medalists Sydney McLaughlin and Athing Mu, as well as Dalilah Muhammad, who took second behind McLaughlin in the 400-meter hurdles, are the top candidates to join Felix on the relay. 

    If Felix is a part of the 4x400-meter team and it wins a medal, she will leave Tokyo as the most decorated American track and field athlete of all time. She is tied with Lewis for 10 medals right now. 

           

    Gable Steveson Wins Gold In Dramatic Fashion

    Steveson's terrific 2021 on the wrestling mat continued on Friday.

    The University of Minnesota wrestler added the Olympic gold medal to his Big Ten and NCAA championships. 

    #TokyoOlympics @NBCOlympics

    WHAT JUST HAPPENED! 🥇 @GableSteveson grabs the GOLD as time expires. #TokyoOlympics https://t.co/yqMc3wbXsu

    Steveson defeated Geno Petriashvili with a move in the final second to secure a 10-8 victory. The American's final point was added after an unsuccessful challenge made by the Georgian silver medalist. 

    Steveson built an early lead in the first of two three-minute periods, but he conceded points to Petriashvili throughout the second period. 

    The American had not conceded a point in his first three bouts of the competition. He won those matches by a combined score of 23-0. 

    After the final result was confirmed, Steveson broke out one of his trademark backflips to celebrate the victory. 

    Steveson captured one of 31 gold medals for the United States. Three of those golds have come from wrestling. David Taylor and Tamyra Mensah-Stock took first place in their respective events.  

