Bobby Lashley Beats Goldberg, Retains WWE Title at SummerSlam 2021

Bobby Lashley beat Goldberg at SummerSlam on Saturday night to retain the WWE Championship.

MVP helped Lashley duck out of the ring before Goldberg could deliver a spear, and he involved himself in the match a little bit later when he hit Goldberg in the back of the left knee with his cane.

Lashley went to work inflicting more damage on the weakened knee, to the point the referee called for the bell because Goldberg was unable to return to his feet.

The seeds were planted for a Lashley versus Goldberg showdown several weeks ago when Goldberg confronted Lashley following a victory by Lashley over Keith Lee on Raw.

Goldberg stood face-to-face with Lashley and declared he was next in line for a title shot, but Lashley simply left the ring at the behest of MVP.

Lashley refused to accept Goldberg's challenge the following week on Raw, leading to former Hurt Business members Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin stepping up to him. Lashley then beat them in a handicap match, which was a clear message to Goldberg.

Goldberg was back on Raw the next week, and he cut a passionate promo on Lashley, claiming that while The All Mighty was a gladiator and elite-level athlete, he was afraid to face him.

Lashley didn't take kindly to Goldberg's assumptions and ultimately accepted his challenge for a title match at SummerSlam.

When Lashley and MVP were leaving the ring after that segment, MVP began taunting Goldberg's son in the crowd and telling him that Lashley was poised to destroy his father at SummerSlam.

That led to Goldberg hitting MVP with a massive spear, showing Lashley what he potentially had in store for him at the pay-per-view.

While Goldberg is 54 years old, he was undoubtedly a threat to Lashley given his status as a WWE Hall of Famer, a two-time Universal champion, a one-time World Heavyweight champion and a one-time WCW champion.

At the same time, Lashley entered SummerSlam on quite a roll having held the WWE Championship for nearly six months, beating contenders like Drew McIntyre, Braun Strowman and Kofi Kingston along the way.

Lashley retained once again at SummerSlam, putting another feather in his cap during what has been a dominant reign.

