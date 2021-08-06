Tokyo Summer Olympics 2021: Day 14 Highlights

1 of 8

ANGELA WEISS/Getty Images

April Ross and Alix Klineman are well-known as the "A-Team" of women's beach volleyball because both of their first names begin with "A." However, in the gold-medal match against Australia's Mariafe Artacho del Solar and Taliqua Clancy, it was more like the "Ace Team."

Early in the first set, Ross had back-to-back aces to spark a 5-0 run from which the Aussies couldn't recover. The two pairs more or less exchanged scores from that point forward, but the Americans maintained a comfortable lead en route to a 21-15 set victory.

And in the second set, the A-Team doubled down on that 5-0 run with 10 unanswered points, turning an early 2-0 deficit into a 10-2 rout.

Ross had two more aces during that stretch, but it was Klineman's presence at the net that really caused problems. She had a big block to tie the score at 2-2, followed by three consecutive errors by Artacho del Solar—one ball into the net, two balls out of bounds—as she failed in her efforts to avoid another stuff courtesy of Klineman.

The Australian team tried to claw out of that hole, but it was too deep. The A-Team won the second set 21-16 and got the gold medal.

The Americans finished the two-set match with seven aces and four service faults compared to two and seven, respectively, by the Aussies. Fittingly, the match ended on a serve into the net by the Australians, after which Alix and April collapsed into the scorching hot sand in jubilation.

For Team USA, it was the fourth gold medal—seventh overall medal—in women's beach volleyball in the past five Games. For Klineman, it was the first Olympic medal of any color. But for Ross, this completes the full set. She won silver in 2012 with Jennifer Kessy, won bronze in 2016 with Kerri Walsh Jennings and now the 39-year-old has her gold.

In the bronze-medal match, Switzerland's Joana Heidrich and Anouk Verge-Depre defeated Latvia's Tina Graudina and Anastasija Kravcenoka in straight sets in a battle between countries that had previously never medaled in women's beach volleyball at the Olympics.