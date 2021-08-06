B/R Community Training Camp Questions: Should Justin Fields Be Day 1 Starter?

0 of 13

NFL training camps often create as many questions as they provide answers.

The Indianapolis Colts are a prime example. Frank Reich's squad looked like a strong contender this offseason after it acquired quarterback Carson Wentz and signed left tackle Eric Fisher. General manager Chris Ballard completed his squad. Now, uncertainty envelops the Colts after injuries to Wentz and the offensive line.

Burning questions revolve around every training camp following the start of the preseason, with Thursday's Hall of Fame game serving as the unofficial beginning to the 2021 campaign.

While the Dallas Cowboys and Pittsburgh Steelers met in Canton, Ohio, others around the league searched for solutions.

Who will win quarterback competitions? Which players are exceeding expectations? Who continues to show up and show out to earn roster spots?

The Bleacher Report app community chimed in to ask what they believe are the most pressing questions for their respective favorite teams.

To no one's surprise, two young quarterbacks in Chicago and San Francisco immediately came to the forefront.